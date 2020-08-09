Amid pandemic, future of many Catholic schools is in doubt

Three of the nation’s highest-ranking Catholic leaders, in a recent joint appeal, said Catholic schools “are presently facing their greatest financial crisis” and warned that hundreds more closures are likely without federal support.

Already this year, financial and enrollment problems aggravated by the pandemic have forced the permanent closure of more than 140 Catholic schools nationwide, according to officials who oversee Catholic education in the country.

NEW YORK — As the new academic year arrives, school systems across the United States are struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Roman Catholic educators have an extra challenge — trying to forestall a relentless wave of closures of their schools that has no end in sight.

Advertisement

“Because of economic loss and uncertainty, many families are confronting the wrenching decision to pull their children out of Catholic schools,” said New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley, and Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

They urged Congress to include funding in the next pandemic relief bill for scholarship assistance for disadvantaged families to use at Catholic or other private schools.

Many Catholic schools have received substantial federal aid from the US Department of Education and from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was designed to pay wages at businesses or nonprofits affected by the pandemic.

The pace of closures has been relentless since March. Within the past month, Catholic leaders have announced the shuttering of five schools in Newark and 26 in the New York City area. Among the schools closed earlier was the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore, a 173-year-old girl’s high school that’s the alma mater of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Several of the closures have prompted protests and petition campaigns by angry parents, and Catholic officials have been scrambling to help families.

Advertisement

The Diocese of Brooklyn’s school superintendent, Thomas Chadzutko, said the closures were unavoidable due to the pandemic’s “devastating effects” on enrollment and finances.

Parents were offered a $500 grant if their children enrolled in other Catholic schools, but many were bitter that the closures were announced with little time to make alternative school plans.

In Newark, Shante McGlone Burgess was devastated that St. Francis Xavier School was closing. All three of her children attended the elementary school last year, though the family is not Catholic.

St. Francis Xavier is one of many schools being closed that serve predominantly Black and Hispanic communities. Three bishops who oversee matters related to education and racial issues recently sent an appeal to Representative Karen Bass, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, seeking support for families of color with students in Catholic schools.

“A Black or Latino child is 42 percent more likely to graduate from high school, and two-and-a-half times more likely to graduate from college, if he or she attends a Catholic school,” wrote Bishops Michael Barber of Oakland, Joseph Perry of Chicago, and Shelton Fabre of the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese in Louisiana.