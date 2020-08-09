Georgia school shifting online after infections reported

Now students will take online classes Monday and Tuesday, Paulding County Schools Superintendent Brian Ott said in a letter to parents Sunday. He said those two days will be used to clean and disinfect the school, and parents will learn Tuesday evening if in-person classes can resume later in the week.

North Paulding High School made headlines soon after students returned to school Aug. 3 when photos posted on social media showed hallways crowded with students, and many of them not wearing masks. The school’s principal notified parents Saturday that six students and three staff members had tested positive for the virus, though it’s unknown if any were infected at school.

DALLAS, Ga. — A Georgia high school plans to start the week with all classes shifting online after nine students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus when the school year opened last week with most students attending in-person.

Paulding County schools spokesman Jay Dillon did not immediately return phone and text messages Sunday evening from the Associated Press.

In announcing the nine infections among students and staff, North Paudling High School principal Gabe Carmona wrote that each of them had been in the school building sometime in the prior week. But it was unclear whether the school would quarantine other students and staff who may have been exposed.

Meanwhile, school officials in a nearby metro Atlanta county reported 12 students and two staff members across a dozen schools tested positive for the virus during their first week back at school. The Cherokee County school system reported that more than 250 students with potential exposure had been sent home to quarantine for two weeks.

Cherokee County also drew attention because of online photos. Dozens of students at two of its high schools squeezed together for first-day-of-school senior photos. None wore masks.

Ohio governor defends new, rapid testing methods

Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio, who last week tested positive for the coronavirus, then negative and then negative again, said on CNN on Sunday that his roller-coaster ride should not be reason for people to think “that testing is not reliable or doesn’t work.”

His first test result was a positive, when he was screened with a rapid testing method Thursday before President Trump arrived in Ohio for campaign appearances.

The Republican governor was given an antigen test made by Quidel, one of two companies that have received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for virus antigen tests.

These tests, while fast and convenient, are known to be less accurate than PCR tests, which were used to retest DeWine twice Thursday and once more Saturday. All three PCR tests turned up negative, confirming that DeWine was not infected with the virus.

“I don’t think that DeWine’s results were surprising, per se,” said Andrea Prinzi, a clinical microbiologist and diagnostics researcher at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Colorado. “We know that the performance of antigen testing is not as accurate as PCR testing.”

The Ohio governor’s experience, however, could raise concerns about how much states will rely on antigen tests as they seek to augment the forms of testing, like PCR, that are in short supply or that are mired in laboratory backlogs, unable to generate results in a timely fashion to help assess caseloads and dole out treatments.

DeWine is one of seven governors who announced last week that they were banding together to purchase 3.5 million rapid coronavirus tests, including antigen tests, to ramp up production.

NY governor calls Trump benefits order ‘laughable’

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday dismissed President Trump’s executive orders as “laughable’’ and another chapter in the federal government’s botched response to the coronavirus as he praised New Yorkers for mostly good behavior that has reduced the infection rate in his state.

The Democrat was particularly critical of Trump’s Saturday announcement that states must pay part of $400 weekly unemployment insurance benefits. He told a telephone news conference that Trump’s plan was likely to cost New York state $4 billion.

“The concept of saying to states, you pay 25 percent of the insurance, is just laughable,’’ Cuomo said. “It’s just an impossibility. So none of this is real on the federal side. This is going to have to be resolved.’’

Meanwhile, Cuomo praised New Yorkers for driving down the rate of infections in the state so low that only .78 percent of 65,812 tests performed Saturday came back positive.

Cuomo tried to keep the pressure on local authorities to enforce rules meant to keep crowds from bars and restaurants. He said state police and liquor authority inspectors were filling gaps in enforcement by issuing 26 citations to bars and restaurants Saturday, including 16 in Queens.

He also called out the New York Police Department, saying it needed to “step up and help in New York City.’’

No parties, no trips: Colleges set COVID-19 rules for fall

As they struggle to salvage some semblance of a campus experience this fall, US colleges are requiring promises from students to help contain the coronavirus — no keg parties, no long road trips, and no outside guests on campus.

No kidding. Administrators warn that failure to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid mass gatherings could bring serious consequences, including getting booted from school.

Critics question whether it’s realistic to demand that college students not act like typical college students. But the push illustrates the high stakes for universities planning to welcome at least some students back. Wide-scale COVID-19 testing, quarantines, and plexiglass barriers in classrooms won’t work if too many students misbehave.

“I think that the majority of students are going to be really respectful and wear their masks, social distance, keep gatherings small,” said Tulane University senior Sanjali De Silva. “But I fear that there will be a distinct group of students that will decide not to do that. And it’ll be a big bummer.”

Tulane students have already received a stark warning from the school in New Orleans, an early pandemic hot spot. After a summer weekend of large gatherings, Dean of Students Erica Woodley wrote to students, stressing her key point in bold, capital letters.

“DO NOT HOST PARTIES OR GATHERINGS WITH MORE THAN 15 PEOPLE, INCLUDING THE HOST. IF YOU DO, YOU WILL FACE SUSPENSION OR EXPULSION FROM THE UNIVERSITY,” Woodley wrote, signing off with, “Do you really want to be the reason that Tulane and New Orleans have to shut down again?”

Many other universities have spelled out expectations for student behavior in pledges and compacts that cover everything from mask wearing to off-campus travel. The pledges often cover faculty and staff, too.

