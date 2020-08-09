5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes North Carolina

The earthquake struck about 2 miles southeast of Sparta, N.C., a town about 100 miles north of Charlotte, shortly after 8 a.m. local time and was felt as far south as Atlanta and as far north as Baltimore, according to reports made by the public to the agency.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 that struck North Carolina near its border with Virginia on Sunday morning was the area’s largest in over a century, the US Geological Survey said.

Various items littered the floor of the 4 Brothers Store in Sparta, N.C., after an earthquake shook much of North Carolina early Sunday.

The earthquake was the region’s largest since one of 5.2 magnitude struck in 1916 in the nearby Great Smoky Mountains. A 5.8-magnitude earthquake in 2011 that struck Mineral, Va., about 200 miles northeast of Sunday’s earthquake, is the largest one on the East Coast in recent history.

Some structural damage to buildings was reported Sunday. The chimney collapsed at one home near Sparta, and videos on social media showed roads cracked and water lines broken.

Items fell off the shelves at homes and grocery stores, but no deaths or serious injuries were reported.

“It was a very jolting ride,” said John Kilmartin, manager and part owner of the Alleghany Inn in Sparta.

He was at home, 5 miles outside of Sparta, when the earthquake happened. “It felt like the whole house just lifted up and started shaking violently,” he said. “We couldn’t even really walk.”

The inn did not suffer any damage as far as he could see, he said.

Large earthquakes are uncommon in the region, according to the agency, although some moderately damaging earthquakes can hit inland North Carolina and South Carolina “every few decades,” it said.

It is likely that aftershocks of magnitude 3 or higher will hit the region in the next week, the agency estimated, although the chance that one larger than Sunday’s earthquake will hit is 4 percent.

At least four foreshocks of around 2.1 to 2.6 started about 25 hours before Sunday’s earthquake, the agency said.