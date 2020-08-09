Riot declared as fire burns in Portland police union offices

Rallies had been held earlier in the afternoon and evening throughout the city, including at Peninsula, Laurelhurst, and Berrydale parks, local media reported.

Three officers were hurt, including two who were taken to a hospital, during efforts to clear a crowd of several hundred people outside the Portland Police Association building late Saturday, police said in a statement. The two hospitalized officers have since been released.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire inside a police union building led authorities in Portland, Ore., to declare a riot and force protesters away from the offices as violent demonstrations continue in the city that had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago.

Police said a group from Peninsula Park marched to the Portland Police Association building, which is about five miles north of the federal courthouse that had been the target of nightly violence earlier this summer. The Portland Police Association is a labor union that represents members of the Portland Police Bureau.

A group of demonstrators broke into the building, set the fire, and were adding to it when officers made the riot declaration just after 11:30 p.m., police said. Video shot by a journalist, and surveillance video from inside the building obtained by the police department, shows smoke and flames arising from inside the building.

Officers formed a line and used flash bangs and smoke canisters to force the protesters several blocks away. Demonstrators congregated at Kenton Park, where they were again ordered to disperse. Most of the crowd had left by 2 a.m., police stated.

Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests over racial injustice and police brutality have occurred nightly for more than 70 days.

Associated Press

Police: 12 protesters in Louisville arrested, charged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twelve protesters in Kentucky’s largest city were arrested Saturday night after they blocked roadways, surrounded vehicles, shot paintballs, and destroyed property, police said.

Eight people were charged with felonies and four were charged with misdemeanors, Louisville police spokesman Sergeant Lamont Washington said in a statement.

Not all of the charges were available early Sunday, but the Courier Journal reported some counts included first-degree riot, unlawful assembly, and failure to disperse.

Police announced later Sunday that due to more aggressive behavior in the last week, including Saturday, officers will no longer allow protesters to continue demonstrating in the streets and in caravans.

Beginning Sunday night, all pedestrians must stay out of the streets and neither cars nor pedestrians will be allowed to block intersections for any length of time, police said in a statement. Those who don’t follow the new rules could be cited or arrested, the statement said.

Protests were held much of Saturday in Louisville, including an antieviction demonstration and a separate rally calling for action against the police officers involved in shooting Breonna Taylor the night she was killed in her apartment, the newspaper reported.

Taylor, an African American, was shot multiple times March 13 when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found.

Associated Press

3 arrested following fights at propolice rally in Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Three people were arrested and another cited after fights broke out at a Colorado propolice rally that attracted counterprotesters, authorities said.

The “Back the Blue” rally drew hundreds of people outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon. After counterprotesters arrived, the demonstrations devolved into “multiple physical disturbances,’’ Detective Erin Feit told The Denver Post.

Video footage of the conflict showed members of the pro-law enforcement crowd walking toward counterprotesters who were backing away in a residential neighborhood a few blocks from the rally.

The propolice demonstrators outnumbered the counterprotesters, and fights broke out as the two sides moved into a grassy area between houses, video footage shows. It was not clear how the fights began, but the recordings show about a dozen people wrestling and fighting in a ditch.

A person in a red shirt is shown using an American flag mounted on a pole to spear and pin to the ground a person dressed all in black. One man swings what looks to be a baton, striking at another man. The footage shows police arrive within minutes and detain at least two people.

The people arrested and cited were aligned with both the propolice group and the counterprotesters.

At least three people were booked into the Larimer County Jail on disorderly conduct charges after being arrested in the area of the fight Saturday, the Coloradoan reported.

Associated Press

Missouri town divided by move to change mascot

SAVANNAH, Mo. — A nearly all-white northwest Missouri town is divided over an effort to change its high school’s “Savages” mascot that depicts a Native American amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.

The high school had a “Savannah Savages” mascot since at least 1926, and the name and the image of a Native American are emblazoned around the community. Savannah, a town of about 5,000 residents about 65 miles north of Kansas City, was built on land that once belonged to several Native American tribes.

“You literally can’t miss it if you drive through town. It’s everywhere,” said Savannah High School graduate Amanda Barr, who started a petition to change the name in response to racial injustice protests that have spurred other towns and sports teams to reconsider mascots or names considered racially offensive.

Barr’s petition prompted a second petition by people who want to keep the name. The issue is so divisive that a meeting of the Savannah School District’s school board in July had to be moved to a gymnasium because the crowd was so large. Speakers were evenly divided on the issue, The Kansas City Star reported.

Associated Press