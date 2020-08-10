Catholic churches drop hymns after accusations against composer

Many of the women were musicians or aspiring liturgical composers who considered Haas a mentor and said they feared professional retaliation if they spoke out earlier. One described him as a “rock star in the Catholic liturgical realm” who created his own rules.

The allegations against the composer, David Haas, 63, include harassment and cyberstalking, lewd propositions, forced kissing and groping, and other unwanted sexual behavior, according to accusations from 38 women compiled by Into Account, a survivor advocacy group. The New York Times interviewed six of the women.

Several Roman Catholic archdioceses have banned a well-known liturgical composer from performing in their churches and many others have stopped playing his music after dozens of women accused him of sexual misconduct and harassment over more than 40 years.

After multiple women approached Into Account with allegations, the organization e-mailed a letter to church leaders, publishers, and some of his liturgical peers in May, said Stephanie Krehbiel, the group’s executive director, who added that women continued to come forward.

No criminal or civil complaints have been filed, but around one-third of the 32 US archdioceses say they have stopped playing Haas’s music, after being alerted to the allegations in June by the Archdiocese of Minneapolis and St. Paul, where he lives. Some were still issuing guidance to local parishes as recently as last week.

The composer has declined repeated interview requests from the Times through his lawyer. After first telling Catholic news outlets that the accusations were “false, reckless, and offensive,” Haas posted an apology on his website in July.

“In offering this sincere apology, I realize many may assume that all allegations made against me are true,” he wrote. “I take this risk without hesitation, because I truly want to apologize for the harmful things I have actually done.”

The accusations have upended the close-knit world of Christian liturgical music. Haas is known for contemporary compositions, including “Blest Are They,” “We Are Called,” and “You Are Mine,” featured in popular hymnals across denominations.

“There’s practically not a hymnal in existence that doesn’t include Haas songs and Mass settings,” said Peter Kwasniewski, a Catholic theologian and sacred music composer. “It’s no exaggeration to say that he helped shape the post-Vatican II musical landscape in the USA.”

Since the allegations, prominent liturgical publishers OCP and GIA Publications have cut ties with him. His music has also been pulled from the latest edition of “Voices Together,” a Mennonite hymnal.

The Times interviewed six accusers on the condition that they not be named because they feared retaliation.

Haas was married for seven years to Jeanne Cotter, a liturgical composer, who came forward after the allegations came to light. She told the Times the accusers’ accounts echoed aspects of her own experience: When they first met, Haas forcibly kissed her at 16 when he was 24, she said, and after their 1995 divorce she faced retaliation in the liturgical music world.

“He was able to draw around him a community that has enabled him,” she said. “In the end, the faithful in the pews become a kind of victim because their trust has been betrayed.”

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis released two statements this year that addressed the accusations. The first, in June, acknowledged a 1987 complaint that said Haas had made “unwanted sexual advances toward a young adult woman.” A spokesman said the archdiocese received notice of the allegation and “it was addressed” but did not elaborate. He noted that Haas was never an archdiocesan employee.

Haas toured and performed across the country for the next 30 years. In 1999 he founded Music Ministry Alive, which operated until 2017, giving him “access to the very demographic the diocese had a report on,” Cotter said.

The archdiocese said it was alerted in 2018 to two other reports that said Haas had acted inappropriately with two women at Catholic events, according to the statement. After these reports, the archdiocese required Haas to disclose the complaints when performing at churches or schools, and it did not renew his letter of suitability, a requirement for performing in other archdioceses.

In a second statement released a month later in July, the archdiocese said it had received even more reports and would no longer play Haas’s music or allow him to perform at Masses or other events in the archdiocese. It urged other Catholic institutions to do the same.

Soon after, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles barred Haas from performing while it investigates, a spokeswoman said. In all, 10 archdioceses, including Boston and St. Louis, confirmed last week that they had asked churches not to play his music, pending the investigation. Six others alerted parishes to the allegations but left the decision to local churches. Some banned him from performing but did not issue guidance regarding music. Eight, including New York, said they had not taken action, and seven did not immediately respond to inquiries.