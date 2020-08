■ Correction: Because of a photographer’s error, a caption in Sunday’s Metro section misidentified the affiliation of two celloists playing in Boston Public Garden. Rachel Gregg and Hannah Zupancic are members of the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras. The Globe regrets the error.

The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.