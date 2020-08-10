Trump led from briefing room after shooting outside White House

“We have shots fired outside,” the agent said quietly to the president. After being instructed to leave the room, Trump and his aides — including Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, and Russell T. Vought, the budget director — calmly exited without immediate explanation.

Trump had just kicked off his recently revived coronavirus daily briefing with an attack on mail-in voting and a prediction that the stock market would be “topping records, hopefully soon” when a Secret Service agent standing to his right interrupted him.

WASHINGTON — President Trump was abruptly pulled out of the White House Briefing Room in midsentence during a televised news conference Monday after a shooting near the Executive Mansion.

The president returned a few minutes later to report there had been a shooting by the Secret Service outside the White House grounds, near the fence. But he said he was eager to continue his news conference.

Trump said a suspect had been armed and was on the way to the hospital but that he did not know the suspect’s condition. No law enforcement officers were injured, the president said. On Twitter, the official Secret Service account confirmed an officer-involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, near the White House, but offered no further details.

“It might not have anything to do with me — it may have been something else,” Trump said, complimenting new fencing that has turned the White House complex into more of a sealed-off fortress as “very powerful.”

New York Times

No federal relief leaves states, cities facing deficits

State and local government officials across the country have been on edge for months about how to keep basic services running while covering rising costs related to the coronavirus outbreak as tax revenue plummeted.

It’s now clear that anxiety will last a lot longer. Congressional talks over another coronavirus relief package have failed, with no immediate prospects for a restart.

The negotiation meltdown raises the prospect of more layoffs and furloughs of government workers and cuts to health care, social services, infrastructure, and other core programs. Lack of money to boost school safety measures also will make it harder for districts to send students back to the classroom.

On Monday, governors, lawmakers, mayors, teachers, and others said they were going to keep pushing members of Congress to revive talks on another rescue package.

“Congress and the White House made a commitment to the governors that there would be a second round of relief for states — we are going to hold their feet to the fire until they uphold that commitment,” New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, said in a statement.

How soon that might happen is anyone’s guess. Congress has gone home, and President Trump over the weekend took executive action to address what had been a key part of the negotiations. He extended an extra benefit for the jobless but cut it by a third — to $400 a week — and told states they would have to pick up 25 percent of the cost.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, urged Congress to restart negotiations, boost the jobless benefit back to $600, and immediately provide more aid to state and local governments.

Associated Press

Scientists address massive detention center outbreak

RICHMOND — A team of federal scientists arrived Monday at an immigration detention center in Farmville, Va., to begin addressing the worst outbreak of the coronavirus at any such facility in the country, according to the office of Governor Ralph Northam.

The 10-person team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will work with the local health department to assess and manage the crisis, Northam’s office said Monday.

One detainee at the privately run facility who had COVID-19 died last week. Nearly all of the 298 detainees are being monitored for infection, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Northam, a Democrat, and both of Virginia’s US senators had appealed to President Trump for federal help last month, saying state officials had little authority to intervene because the center is operated under a federal contract.

On Monday, the CDC sent a team of clinicians, epidemiologists, and laboratory scientists to assess the situation. Officials at the CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington Post

Governor gives few details on top Calif. official’s exit

SACRAMENTO — A day after announcing that California’s public health director suddenly resigned, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday dodged questions about her departure even as he stressed the importance of transparency and accountability.

“Decisions were made, and we’re moving forward,’’ he said of the Sunday night resignation by Dr. Sonia Angell. “No one’s trying to hide that, no one’s trying to mask that. We’re owning that.’’

The remarks came during Newsom’s first news conference since county and state health officials revealed a data error that led to a lag in the reporting of nearly 300,000 coronavirus test results. He last spoke to the public one week earlier.

Angell said in a resignation letter made public that she’s departing from her role as director and state public health officer at the California Department of Public Health.

Her letter to staff, released by the California Health and Human Services Agency, did not give a specific reason for her departure. Pressed repeatedly by reporters, Newsom would not answer whether he asked her to resign. But he said that he and Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, made “changes’’ and “adjustments’’ to the state’s leadership team.

Angell could not be reached for comment.

Associated Press

About 74% of NYC students opt for in-school learning

New York City schools will open in September with more than 700,000 students participating in a blended schedule of in-school and online instruction, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Parents of about 74 percent of the city’s 1.1 million students have decided to send their children to school from one to three days a week, depending on a building’s space capacity. They can opt out and switch to all-remote learning at any time. Those who decided against in-school instruction can move to a blended schedule at various times during the academic year.

‘‘We have proven we can beat back this disease now for two months,’’ de Blasio said at a news briefing on Monday. ‘‘Everyone is focused on health and safety in getting things ready.’’

About 85 percent of the system’s 75,000 teachers intend to return, with the remaining 15 percent involved in remote teaching, de Blasio said. The hybrid schedule will feature classes with no more than 10 students, with improved ventilation and cleaning regimens.

Face coverings will be mandatory for all, while hand-washing and hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the buildings.

Bloomberg News

Georgia governor: School opening going well — mostly

ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor said Monday that the reopening of some of the state’s schools amid the coronavirus outbreak has gone well — except for the widely shared photos of students crowded together without masks.

“I think quite honestly this week went real well other than a couple of virtual photos,” Governor Brian Kemp said at a news conference with US Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

Democrats strongly pushed back against the assessment that school reopenings were proceeding safely, blaming Kemp and President Trump for failures.

The viral photos showed students standing shoulder to shoulder in crowded hallways at North Paulding High School northwest of Atlanta and squeezed together for first-day-of-school senior photos at two high schools in nearby Cherokee County. None of the students wore masks.

North Paulding officials later announced that six students and three staff members had tested positive for the virus, and that the school would be closed Monday and Tuesday while the building is disinfected.

Cherokee County officials reported that 12 students and two staff members from a dozen schools tested positive for the virus during their first week back. As a result, they said, more than 250 students with potential exposure had been sent home to quarantine for two weeks.

Associated Press