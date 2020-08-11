How the Democrats are lining up their convention speakers

The schedule, provided by Democratic officials involved in the planning, above all else reflects Biden’s chief political goal: uniting the jostling progressive and establishment wings of the Democratic Party behind an elder statesman who has spent the last several months courting skeptical progressives.

The convention, originally planned for Milwaukee, then forced into a cramped virtual format by the coronavirus pandemic, has been a logistical nightmare for planners who have had to grapple with wary television networks, daunting technical challenges, and the omnipresent, low-grade threat of a disruption by President Trump.

The Democratic National Convention will play out like a star-studded Zoom call next week, anchored by nightly prime-time keynote speeches, with Michelle Obama on Monday, Jill Biden on Tuesday, Barack Obama on Wednesday, and Joe Biden’s acceptance speech on Thursday, according to a schedule of events.

The first-night schedule reflects that big-tent objective. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Biden’s main rival for the nomination — and still the independent standard-bearer of the populist left — has been given a keynote slot. He’ll speak just before Michelle Obama and after Andrew Cuomo, the moderate governor of New York, delivers what is expected to be a scathing attack on Trump’s handling of the health crisis.

After the formality of a virtual delegate vote Tuesday, Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California, will address the convention Wednesday. Planners have scheduled speaking times for some top vice presidential contenders that were not picked, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Bill Clinton will speak Tuesday, after Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general who briefly oversaw the investigation into potential ties between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. Hillary Clinton is set to appear Wednesday, the same night as Gabrielle Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who was severely wounded by a gunman in 2011.

Entertainers and pop-culture stars are also expected to appear, but the party has been more tight-lipped on its Hollywood talent than on the Washington lineup.

For viewers at home, the usual tableau of cheering delegates and supersize balloon drops will be replaced by green screens and about three dozen politicians speaking remotely over satellite feeds that — if the event coordinators are lucky — don’t freeze, drop audio, or disintegrate into pixels as millions of Americans look on from the isolation of their homes.

To minimize risk, the convention’s planning team — led by Stephanie Cutter, a veteran Democratic operative, and Ricky Kirshner, a producer of the Super Bowl halftime show — plan to weave in taped segments with live speeches to avoid embarrassing electronic faceplants.

The address by Michelle Obama, who officials believe could attract the widest viewership of the week aside from Biden, was being filmed this week at her family’s vacation house on Martha’s Vineyard, in part to ensure that the first night ends on an emphatic — and technologically predictable — high note, according to several people with direct knowledge of the situation.

The major broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC, plan to carry an hour of the convention live each night, from 10-11 p.m. on the East Coast. Cable news channels will air the two-hour nightly proceedings in full, but the Democrats’ jam-packed schedule poses a risk that local affiliates in swing states could cut away at 11 p.m. if speakers are not wrapped up.

Biden, a people pleaser by personal inclination and political design, is trying to build a frictionless launching pad for his fall campaign, in contrast to the rancorous party confab in Philadelphia four years ago when bitter infighting culminated with a brief chorus of boos at the start of Clinton’s acceptance speech.

To do so, Biden’s team is devoting much of its prime-time space to two political power couples, the Clintons and the Obamas, who embody the party’s recent past, while providing a platform to progressives, represented by Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a democratic socialist who once groaned when asked how she would respond to a Biden nomination.

In a nod to a big-tent approach, the party placed Republican John Kasich, a former Ohio governor who sought the GOP presidential nomination four years ago, into a Monday evening slot.

Biden is scheduled to accept the nomination Thursday, the convention’s final night, near his home in Delaware. But the exact location, and the form and fashion in which he will speak, has yet to be announced.

Plans for the Republican National Convention, taking place a week later, are even more uncertain, to the consternation of network executives scrambling to plan coverage for an event that is typically months in the making.

Trump abandoned Charlotte, N.C., for Jacksonville, Fla., only to reverse course because of the coronavirus. On Monday, he said he was deciding between an acceptance speech at the White House or the battlefield at Gettysburg, though aides say he is leaning toward staying in Washington.

Either way, the convention is expected to be a family affair. The president’s children, including Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump, are likely to be featured prime-time speakers. The first lady, Melania Trump, is also expected to speak, along with Vice President Mike Pence, according to several Republican officials involved in the planning.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.