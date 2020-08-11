Kamala Harris on the Issues: Race, Policing, Health Care and Education

Here is a look at where Harris stands on key policy issues.

In selecting Senator Kamala Harris of California to be his running mate, Joe Biden opted for a partner who has occupied a similar space in the center-left of the ideological spectrum — someone with whom he can most likely agree on many matters of policy.

Harris, 55, will be the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for vice president by a major party. She is a former prosecutor, and her handling of cases involving police shootings of civilians while she was California’s attorney general drew criticism from activists on the left, who argued that she was not aggressive enough in stepping in to overhaul rogue police departments and that she sided too frequently with police unions.

As a Democratic presidential candidate, Harris released plans outlining her vision for criminal justice reform and how to “stand up for Black America.” As part of the plans, Harris called for ending mass incarceration, cash bail, and the death penalty; creating a national police systems review board; making attending historically Black colleges and universities debt-free for students; and many other measures.

Her stance on capital punishment in particular has drawn scrutiny. As San Francisco’s district attorney, Harris chose not to seek the death penalty in a major case on moral grounds, but as attorney general she appealed a judge’s decision declaring California’s death penalty law unconstitutional.

In more recent months, since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Harris has spoken out strongly about the injustice faced by Black people in the United States.

Health care

During her presidential bid, Harris got tangled up by the issue of health care. She was not the only candidate to suffer that fate, but her stumbles were memorable.

In the Senate, Harris cosponsored Senator Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All legislation, and at a CNN town hall event early in her campaign, she responded to a question about private health insurance by saying, “Let’s eliminate all of that.” She came under fire for the statement, and the blowback was a signal of the political sensitivity surrounding the issue of abolishing private coverage under a single-payer system.

Biden — who wants to build on the Affordable Care Act — is not in favor of eliminating private insurance.

Followinbg the debates, Harris did put out her own health care plan, which placed her somewhere on the ideological spectrum between Biden and Sanders.

Regulating business

Harris’s relationship with Wall Street and Silicon Valley also highlights her reputation as a centrist. After the 2008 financial crisis, she pulled California out of a national settlement with big banks, leveraging her power as attorney general to wrest more money from major mortgage lenders.

Yet critics on the left said she had not done enough to clamp down on miscreant lenders or to regulate the tech industry, citing her close ties to Silicon Valley. One sticking point during her Senate career was her late backing of SESTA, the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act, which made websites accountable for aiding sex trafficking.