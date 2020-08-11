Some Republican lawmakers in Idaho want to strip public health districts of authority to close schools

“What’s happening is we’re having a standardized approach by people saying we need to listen to the experts,” Thayn said, according to the news site. “Listening to the experts to set policy is an elitist approach. I’m fearful of an elitist approach. I am also fearful it leads to totalitarianism, especially when you say, ‘We are doing it for the public good.’”

Some Republican lawmakers in Idaho want to strip public health districts of the authority to close schools, with the vice chairman of the state Senate Education Committee claiming that listening to experts while setting policy is “elitist.”

He also said he was concerned about “letting a few fearful people control the lives of those of us that are not fearful.”

The working group is now asking that the state legislature consider the question of who is allowed to shutter schools when lawmakers meet later this month. Under current regulations, according to IdahoEdNews.org, health districts have that ability and can hand down quarantine orders.

Saying that school officials want to be allowed to make decisions without someone “looking over their shoulder,” House Education Committee Vice Chairman Ryan Kerby proposed that public health districts serve only an advisory role. The authority to close schools would rest with school boards, the governor, and the state Board of Education.

Study indicates link between COVID, teen smoking

Teens and young adults who use tobacco products appear more likely to contract the novel coronavirus, according to a new paper, a finding that adds to conflicting data on the links between smoking, vaping, and COVID-19.

More than 6 percent of young people age 13 to 24 who reported both smoking and vaping in the past month said they had tested positive for COVID-19, compared with less than 1 percent of those who had never used, according to the study in the Journal of Adolescent Health. The paper was based on the results of an online survey of 4,351 people posted on gaming sites, social media, and other websites.

‘‘Bottom line, if you use e-cigarettes and cigarettes, you are so much more likely to be diagnosed with COVID,’’ said Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, the senior author of the paper and a professor of pediatric medicine at Stanford University focused on teen e-cigarette use.

The susceptibility of teens and young people to COVID-19 is a question of increasing urgency as schools begin to reopen. Infections among US children have jumped 40 percent in late July, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Researchers rank how well mask types keep out virus

As the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to rise nationwide, the recurring message from many public health experts and doctors has been simple: Wearing masks saves lives.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in July. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting.”

But as face coverings have become increasingly commonplace, so have questions about efficacy — and now a group of researchers from Duke University is aiming to provide some answers.

In a recently published study, the researchers unveiled a simple method to evaluate the effectiveness of various types of masks, analyzing more than a dozen coverings ranging from hospital-grade N95 respirators to bandanas. Of the 14 masks and other coverings tested, the study found that some easily accessible cotton cloth masks are about as effective as standard surgical masks, while popular alternatives such as neck gaiters made of thin, stretchy material may be worse than not wearing a mask at all.

Deaths of young people increasing in Florida

Throughout the pandemic, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has stressed that the state’s coronavirus crisis is largely limited to the very old. He has repeatedly noted that Florida has seen more coronavirus deaths in people over the age of 90 than in all people under 65. But data reviewed by The New York Times show that is changing: Deaths were greater in July for residents under 65 than for those over 90.

Additionally, more Floridians in the 25-44 age group died in July than had in the previous four months of the pandemic combined, a review of Florida Department of Health data shows. More than 200 have died in all.

Nationally, just 38 coronavirus deaths out of every 1,000 in July were attributed to younger people, but that is up from 22 per 1,000 in May.

Florida reported a record 276 new COVID-19 deaths among residents Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 8,553. The rate of people testing positive for the first time rose to 10.3 percent for Monday, from 8.6 percent on Sunday.

Health officials have worried that young people have been overly reckless in resuming social activities at parties and bars. However, the young people who are dying are not necessarily those who got sick at a party.

Among the young who succumbed were a 26-year-old convenience store clerk and a 42-year-old cook. At least three of the people who died worked in residential facilities caring for the ill and disabled. Many of the younger victims had diabetes or were obese.

