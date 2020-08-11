Voting in five states opens with no wait times, smooth ballot processing

‘‘We all saw the stories in April, and we all decided that can’t happen again,’’ said Dori Frankel Steigman, a poll worker at Barack Obama High School in Milwaukee, one of 170 polling locations open on Tuesday, compared with just five for the state’s April 7 spring primary.

They appeared to succeed, with voters trickling in to the polls with virtually no wait times and election workers processing a crush of absentee ballots with no major difficulties.

WASHINGTON — If election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin wanted to prove one thing during primary and runoff elections Tuesday, it was that they could do a better job managing lines, operating equipment, and counting mail ballots than they did in earlier contests this year.

The marquee races were in Minnesota and Georgia.

Representative Ilhan Omar is about to learn whether voters in her Minneapolis-area congressional district support the mix of confrontational, anti-Trump progressivism, and celebrity that she brings to the job. One of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, she is facing a surprisingly well-funded challenger. Antone Melton-Meaux, a lawyer and mediator, raised millions of anti-Omar dollars to fill mailboxes and flood the airwaves. His “Focused on the Fifth” message has portrayed Omar, a member of “The Squad” of four progressive female lawmakers, as out of touch with the Fifth District.

In a GOP runoff for an open US House seat in northwest Georgia, businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dr. John Cowan have both positioned themselves as staunch President Trump supporters. But while Cowan has taken a more traditional campaign approach, Greene has found a loyal following — and controversy — by sharing video chats and social posts expressing racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic views.

Tuesday’s contests as well as in Connecticut, Minnesota, and Vermont, drew much lower turnout than previous elections this year, a contributor to the relative quiet. But state and local officials said the bigger factor was what they learned from their earlier stumbles — and how they used the intervening weeks to avoid them this time.

‘‘We have taken the time to make sure that so many people have had access to the vote, whether it be in person, three weeks of early voting, or absentee voting by mail,’’ said Jordan Fuchs, Georgia’s deputy secretary of state.

Election officials warned that Tuesday’s successes are no guarantee that Nov. 3, when tens of millions more voters are expected to turn out, will unfold as smoothly. It also was too early to say how long various counties would take to complete their count of mail ballots, and what that might signal about the fall.

Additionally, voters also may grow warier of voting by mail between now and November, with recent reports of controversial changes at the US Postal Service causing delivery delays in some states. That could put additional pressure on in-person voting.

Still, what emerged Tuesday was a portrait of state and local election officials working furiously to prepare for a high-interest election during a pandemic — doing their best, in some ways, to prove wrong the predictions that Nov. 3 could be a disaster.

Georgia and Wisconsin, in particular, rolled out safeguards to avoid the chaos of primaries earlier this year in those two states, voting exercises that were marked by polling place closures, poll worker no-shows, and equipment difficulties for staffers not properly trained amid fears of coronavirus infection.

In Georgia, a high-profile runoff for district attorney drew strong interest in the Atlanta area, where, during the June primary, many voters did not receive mail ballots, poll workers struggled to operate new machines, and voters waited in hours-long lines.

‘‘Back in June, the COVID-19 got to everything,’’ said Regina Waller, a spokeswoman for Fulton County, Ga. ‘‘We weren’t fully prepared. We lost sites, we lost workers because of it. This time we’re prepared.’’

On Tuesday, one of the hardest-hit precincts in the June primary, Park Tavern in midtown Atlanta, had no wait times. ‘‘I'm surprised I'm the first one here,’’ said Sarah Andrews, 42, a technician who trains machine operators and who voted at Park Tavern just after polls opened. ‘‘I came here early, thinking there would lines.’’

Across Georgia, counties had received 238,000 absentee ballots by the end of Monday, with more expected to trickle in Tuesday.

A similar office space in Milwaukee hosted that city’s central ballot-counting operation. About 200 masked and distanced workers assembled under fluorescent lights to begin processing all ballots cast early, whether by mail or in person.

Aside from the steady whir of election scanners reading ballots, the work was quiet and efficient, with workers raising a hand when they encountered a problem and observers from both major parties watching from a distance, ready to challenge ballot rejections. By midmorning, very few ballots had been rejected, said Democratic observer Mike DeBruin.

‘‘I'm impressed by what I'm seeing,’’ DeBruin said. Two Democrats and three Republicans were on hand; the Republicans, who appeared to be college-age, said they were not authorized to comment.

In Connecticut, state officials said power outages brought on by Hurricane Isaias caused significant mail delays last week, which in turn threatened the eligibility of 20,000 ballots mailed to voters just last Tuesday. Officials urged voters to deposit their ballots in drop boxes rather than in the mail, and on Monday, Governor Ned Lamont, a Democrat, issued an executive order calling for all ballots to be counted so long as they are postmarked by Tuesday and received by Thursday. Current law requires ballots to be received by Election Day.

Across the states, the volume of mail balloting has been like nothing election officials have seen. Minnesota reported that about 645,000 absentee ballots had been requested as of Monday, compared with 34,660 in 2016 — a ‘‘tidal wave,’’ according to Secretary of State Steve Simon. In Connecticut, the number was 300,000, which opened up mail balloting to all voters for the first time this year in response to the pandemic.

‘‘There’s no historical data to compare it to,’’ said Gabe Rosenberg, a spokesman for Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill. ‘‘Even if we did, it would be comparing apples to skyscrapers.’’

Those numbers came amid growing evidence that Democrats are more likely than Republicans to vote by mail this year. In a Wisconsin survey released Tuesday by Marquette University Law School, 81 percent of likely voters planning to cast mail ballots support Democrat Joe Biden, while just 14 percent support Trump.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.