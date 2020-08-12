Florida sheriff bans deputies, visitors from wearing masks

‘‘We can debate and argue all day of why and why not. The fact is, the amount of professionals that give the reason why we should, I can find the exact same amount of professionals that say why we shouldn’t,’’ Woods wrote in the e-mail.

In an e-mail to the sheriff’s department obtained by the Ocala Star-Banner, Woods disputed the idea that masks are a consensus approach to battling the pandemic.

On Tuesday, as Florida set a daily record for COVID-19 deaths, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods prohibited his deputies from wearing masks at work. His order, which also applies to visitors to the sheriff’s office, carves out an exception for officers in some locations, including hospitals, and when dealing with people who are high-risk or suspected of having the novel coronavirus.

A majority of epidemiologists and other health experts say face masks and social distancing are key to slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has ravaged Florida. The state has recorded more than 542,000 cases and more than 8,600 deaths.

Police nationwide have faced scrutiny over inconsistent use of masks by officers, even in large cities such as New York and Philadelphia where face coverings are mandatory. Many large departments only suggest that officers wear masks, ABC News recently found, while those that require them, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, make exceptions for incidents where masks might impede officers in the line of duty.

Woods is among the first law enforcement officials to outright ban masks for his deputies, though.

He issued the order as Marion County and its largest city, Ocala, are mired in a politically charged debate over a mandatory mask rule. The Ocala City Council passed an emergency mask order last week, but Republican Mayor Kent Guinn vetoed it, citing in part a refusal by Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham to enforce the rule.

Meanwhile, in Miami, officials have issued more than $14,000 in fines to people who refuse to wear masks, though most of that has not been collected, The Miami Herald reported on Tuesday. Fines under the mask rule, which took effect last month, start at $50 per infraction but can reach $500 if left unpaid.

And the state of Illinois, where coronavirus cases have been rising, enacted a measure on Friday making it a felony to assault a retail worker who is enforcing a mask-wearing policy.

Washington Post and New York Times

Maskless pop-up party takes over N.Y. public transit bus

The group crowded into the bus and began dancing, sipping drinks, and blowing hookah smoke into the air. For about a half-hour early Sunday, requisite masks and social distancing were nowhere in sight on board New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus #7239. It had been taken over for a pop-up party.

Now, authorities are investigating the group of revelers, saying they broke multiple health and safety laws put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s really an egregious, unfortunate incident that not only breaks the law, but also violates transit rules and puts our bus operator at risk, as well as putting the group at risk,” MTA bus president Craig Cipriano told reporters.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in Queens, according to CBS New York. The driver, who was at the start of his shift, pulled his bus out of a depot. When he turned a corner, he found his route was blocked by double-parked vehicles.

He asked the group to move their cars, Cipriano told CBS New York. Instead, they climbed aboard and the party began. Video footage, posted on Twitter and WorldStarHipHop, showed the group fist-pumping to music and mugging for cellphone cameras.

By the time MTA supervisors showed up, the group had vanished.

Noting drivers have encountered assault in recent months as they enforce coronavirus-related rules, Cirpriano said the transportation authority is “working with our NYPD partners to get more policing on buses.”

New York Times

N.J. governor gives districts option for all-virtual classes

Governor Philip D. Murphy of New Jersey is giving districts the option to offer all-virtual classes when school resumes next month, relaxing his original requirement that teachers provide some form of in-person classroom instruction.

The policy shift comes as the state’s powerful teachers union called publicly for the first time for an all-virtual start to the school year.

It also follows decisions by two of New Jersey’s largest urban districts, Jersey City and Elizabeth, to offer only virtual instruction — plans that were in direct conflict with the governor’s original position and would have required approval from the state.

The teachers union, the New Jersey Education Association, a close ally of Murphy, had raised concerns about the safety of holding in-person classes, but had only tiptoed to the edge of publicly calling for all-virtual instruction.

But late Tuesday, in a joint statement with groups representing principals and administrators, the union criticized the state’s lack of uniform school safety guidelines and called for all-remote instruction to protect its members and students.

New York Times

Across US, restaurants, bars prove spark for outbreaks

Across the United States this summer, restaurants and bars, reeling from mandatory lockdowns and steep financial declines, opened their doors to customers, thousands of whom had been craving deep bowls of farro, frothy margaritas, and juicy burgers smothered in glistening onions.

But the short-term gains have led to broader losses. Data from states and cities show that many community outbreaks of the coronavirus this summer have centered on restaurants and bars, often the largest settings to infect Americans.

In Louisiana, roughly a quarter of the state’s 2,360 cases since March that were outside of places such as nursing homes and prisons have stemmed from bars and restaurants, according to state data. In Maryland, 12 percent of new cases last month were traced to restaurants, contact tracers there found, and in Colorado, 9 percent overall have been traced to bars and restaurants.

It is unclear overall what percentage of workers transmitted the virus among themselves or to patrons or whether customers brought in the virus.

Since late June, scores of popular restaurants throughout the country, including in Nashville, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Milwaukee had to close temporarily because of cases among employees. Texas and Florida also had to close bars this summer after a surge of new cases hobbled those states.

New York Times