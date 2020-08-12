Mnuchin’s latest overture to Pelosi goes nowhere and relief talks stall again

‘‘Democrats have compromised. Repeatedly, we have made clear to the administration that we are willing to come down $1 trillion if they will come up $1 trillion,’’ Pelosi and Schumer said in their statement. ‘‘However, it is clear that the administration still does not grasp the magnitude of the problems that American families are facing.’’

Following the conversation, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement accusing the administration of ‘‘refusing to budge.’’

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reached out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday in an effort to renew stalled coronavirus relief talks, but their conversation did not appear to break the impasse.

Later on Wednesday, Mnuchin issued a statement disputing Democrats’ version of the call but confirming — effectively — that talks are dead.

‘‘Earlier today, Speaker Pelosi and I spoke by phone,’’ Mnuchin said. ‘‘Her statement is not an accurate reflection of our conversation. She made clear that she was unwilling to meet to continue negotiations unless we agreed in advance to her proposal, costing at least $2 trillion.’’

He added: ‘‘The [Trump] Administration is willing to move forward with legislation that allows for substantial funds for schools, child care, food, vaccines, hospitals, [aid] for small businesses, rental assistance, broadband, airports, state and local government assistance, and liability protection for universities, schools, and businesses.’’

He closed his statement by saying ‘‘The Democrats have no interest in negotiating.’’

The Democrats had earlier referred to comments Mnuchin made in an interview on Fox Business Network earlier Wednesday when he accused the Democrats of refusing to compromise on issues, including their demand for nearly $1 trillion for state and local governments.

After negotiations involving Pelosi, Schumer, Mnuchin, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows broke down on Friday, President Trump announced a series of executive actions aimed at limiting evictions, extending enhanced unemployment benefits, and deferring payroll taxes and student loan payments.

‘‘Instead of the Democrats basically saying ‘Don’t give anybody anything unless we can get exactly what we want,’ the president wants to move forward with a very fair proposal,’’ Mnuchin said in his Fox Business Network interview.

The executive actions are limited in scope, and the provision on unemployment insurance is proving confusing to state officials. It would provide an extra $300 weekly in enhanced unemployment benefits, to partially replace a $600 federal benefit that was approved by Congress in March but expired July 31.

The new money would come from funds maintained by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Mnuchin also made clear Wednesday that the two parties were not in the same ballpark on the overall cost of the bill, which Democrats have said cannot be less than $2 trillion. Republicans including Mnuchin have said $2 trillion is too high.