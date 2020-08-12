QAnon adherent has smooth path to Congress

But what’s less expected is to see Republican leaders be mostly quiet about QAnon, a webbed network of baseless theories. At its most basic, it alleges that there is a secret group of elites working to get President Trump out of office and that Trump will help reveal those pedophilia and Satan-worshiping elites before they can destroy the country.

It looks like that supporter will be Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won her runoff in a Georgia congressional primary race Tuesday night and will now have a pretty clear path to winning the general election in November and coming to Congress.

Experts who study the QAnon conspiracy theory say one of its supporters was bound to make it to the halls of power eventually.

Advertisement

Not only does Greene support ‘‘Q,’’ as its adherents calls its mysterious leader, but she also has made racist comments in the past. Some Republican leaders have tsked-tsked her for such comments. But the Post’s Isaac Stanley-Becker and Rachael Bade reported that ‘‘on her words promoting QAnon, meanwhile, her potential future colleagues have been mostly mum.’’

‘‘These comments are appalling, and leader McCarthy has no tolerance for them,’’ the spokesman for House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, told Politico in June, specifically talking about the racist, Islamophobic, and anti-Semitic remarks by Greene that Politico unearthed. But his spokesman said McCarthy was remaining neutral in the primary.

‘‘The comments made by Ms. Greene are disgusting, and don’t reflect the values of equality and decency that make our country great,’’ Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican, said in a statement at the time, taking it a step further than McCarthy and supporting Greene’s primary opponent in the runoff, John Cowan. ‘‘I will be supporting Dr. Cowan.’’

‘‘Obviously, Representative Cheney opposes these offensive and bigoted comments,’’ said the office for Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 House Republican, in a statement to Fox News.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for those Republican leaders, this is not a conspiracy theory that they can simply ignore. First, an adherent is probably coming to Congress to serve with them, legitimizing the theory more than ever. Second, it centers on Trump — and Trump has allowed it.

Trump probably knows full well about Greene’s ties to QAnon; it has made national headlines. And on Wednesday morning, rather than reject the controversial candidate, Trump congratulated her, calling Greene a ‘‘winner’’ and a ‘‘future Republican Star.’’

As Republicans in Congress know well, Trump rose to power by embracing conspiracy theories. His first big step into politics was when he alleged that President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States. Earlier this summer, he pushed unfounded conspiracy theories about the death of a congressional staffer of a now-prominent MSNBC host and a 75-year-old Buffalo protester knocked unconscious by police.

‘‘We have a current president who uses conspiracy rhetoric arguably more than any other president in modern history,’’ Joanne Miller, who studies the political psychology of conspiracy theories at the University of Delaware, said in June.

That’s the predicament Republican congressional leaders are in now. Trump seems to like being surrounded by conspiracy theories. And this particular one is centered on him. If he hasn’t spoken out against it, it puts Republicans in Congress in an awkward position to do the same. At the very least, it doesn’t signal to them that they can remain in good standing with Trump’s base voters if they criticize QAnon-supporting candidates.

Advertisement

It’s not dissimilar to all the other controversies that Trump creates or embraces. Over the years, Republicans have found their best political bet is just to ignore them rather than stir up a beef with Trump. His voters are their voters, QAnon adherents or not.

We saw a vastly different dynamic between Republicans in Congress and Trump in 2017 when a Republican Senate candidate accused of having sexually inappropriate relationships with teenagers won the nomination for his party in Alabama. Then, there was a wholesale break between Republicans and Trump. Trump stood by Roy Moore; Senate Republican leaders made clear they wanted Moore nowhere near the Senate floor if he won.

In the end, that showdown didn’t happen because Moore lost that Senate seat for Republicans. (Some of them privately blamed Trump for helping lift Moore up in the first place.)

This time, Republicans don’t have as much hope of preventing Greene from coming to Congress from a largely white, extremely Republican district in northwest Georgia. There is a Democratic opponent, Kevin Van Ausdal, but he has an uphill climb.

They may not want to stop Greene, either. Republicans in Congress didn’t use every tool they had to stop her from winning Tuesday’s runoff. (In Georgia, if no one gets above 50 percent in the primary, the top two vote getters from the primary have a runoff.)

Advertisement

So Republicans were hesitant to even stop Greene from getting this far. It seems unlikely they’d try to jeopardize an easily winnable congressional seat to stop her from coming to Congress. Especially when Trump supports her.

And especially when you consider Georgia is a presidential and Senate swing state this November, thanks to quickly diversifying suburbs. There are also some competitive House races. Republicans need their largely white supporters in Georgia to come out and vote in high numbers to win a number of these races.

So the only other option seems likely to happen: Republicans won’t speaking out against Greene’s QAnon adherence, and, in the process, will legitimize this false conspiracy theory more than even her election can.