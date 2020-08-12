Quoting ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ a judge struck down Trump’s rollback of a historic law protecting birds

A federal judge in New York has invalidated rule changes by the Trump administration that allowed individuals and corporations to kill scores of birds as long as they could prove they did not intentionally set out to do so.
In a blistering ruling issued Tuesday, US District Judge Valerie Caproni ripped the administration’s interpretation of ‘‘takings’’ and ‘‘killings’’ of birds under the century-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act to apply only if the birds are specifically targeted.
‘‘There is nothing in the text of the MBTA that suggests that in order to fall within its prohibition, activity must be directed specifically at birds,’’ Caproni wrote. ‘‘Nor does the statute prohibit only intentionally killing migratory birds. And it certainly does not say that only ‘some’ kills are prohibited.’’
Advertisement
In the administration’s view, even BP, the company responsible for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill disaster that led to the deaths of up to 1 million birds, by some estimates, would not be liable for punishment under the law. A landowner who destroys endangered owl nests without checking before building a barn or an oil company that fails to cover a tar pit that birds dive into and perish could not be held responsible as they have for decades.
Caproni determined that allowing US Fish and Wildlife Service police to enforce the act only if they could prove intent was a violation of the Administrative Procedures Act and vacated the changes.
washington post