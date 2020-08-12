Quoting ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ a judge struck down Trump’s rollback of a historic law protecting birds

A federal judge in New York has invalidated rule changes by the Trump administration that allowed individuals and corporations to kill scores of birds as long as they could prove they did not intentionally set out to do so.

In a blistering ruling issued Tuesday, US District Judge Valerie Caproni ripped the administration’s interpretation of ‘‘takings’’ and ‘‘killings’’ of birds under the century-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act to apply only if the birds are specifically targeted.

‘‘There is nothing in the text of the MBTA that suggests that in order to fall within its prohibition, activity must be directed specifically at birds,’’ Caproni wrote. ‘‘Nor does the statute prohibit only intentionally killing migratory birds. And it certainly does not say that only ‘some’ kills are prohibited.’’