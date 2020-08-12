As vote nears, Democrats fear Postal Service changes

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats intensified calls Wednesday for more oversight of the Postal Service and new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after the agency warned states that long-established classification practices for ballots and other political mailings may not be enough to ensure timely delivery for the November election.
Postal officials advised the nation’s secretaries of state to use high-priority first-class postage, which costs 55 cents an item, on election mail rather than the third-class, or bulk, rate of 20 cents typically used.
USPS general counsel Thomas Marshall informed state leaders that, depending on their respective deadlines for requesting an absentee ballot and casting a vote through the postal system, sending election items as bulk mail may cause voters to miss crucial cutoff points. Bulk mail delivery takes three to 10 days, according to the Postal Service, while first-class mail delivery takes two to five days.
But postal workers have long been informally treating political mail — including election advertisements, voter information, and ballots — as first-class items, affording them privileges that their 20-cent price-point ordinarily would not allow.
Democrats worry that the Postal Service may issue new directions for handling political mail, and attribute those changes to the USPS’s financial difficulties and DeJoy’s cost-cutting mandate. Both Senate and House Democratic caucuses wrote to DeJoy on Wednesday urging him not to change election mail processing practices.
The Postal Service said in a statement that it has long emphasized to election officials that delivery times are based on the class of service paid for by the mailer, including election mail, and that it has consistently recommended that jurisdictions send that mail first class. It also advised officials to label election mail with a recognized election mail logo and other tags to help postal workers identify and process those items.
Election mail is not commingled with other mail on shop floors and is often sorted by hand, rather than by processing machines.
