As vote nears, Democrats fear Postal Service changes

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats intensified calls Wednesday for more oversight of the Postal Service and new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after the agency warned states that long-established classification practices for ballots and other political mailings may not be enough to ensure timely delivery for the November election.

Postal officials advised the nation’s secretaries of state to use high-priority first-class postage, which costs 55 cents an item, on election mail rather than the third-class, or bulk, rate of 20 cents typically used.

USPS general counsel Thomas Marshall informed state leaders that, depending on their respective deadlines for requesting an absentee ballot and casting a vote through the postal system, sending election items as bulk mail may cause voters to miss crucial cutoff points. Bulk mail delivery takes three to 10 days, according to the Postal Service, while first-class mail delivery takes two to five days.