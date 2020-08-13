US Conference of Mayors recommends policing changes: Ban on choke holds, mandatory body cams, limits on police union powers

The bipartisan organization created a working group after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis — a police officer had knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes — and said they are seizing upon a national push for greater accountability to transform policing nationwide.

The US Conference of Mayors on Thursday released a slate of recommendations for reforming local police departments, after months of angry demonstrations against police brutality across the country. Their policy suggestions include banning choke holds, mandating that officers wear body cameras, and limiting the power of unions to keep problem officers on the job.

But the mayors emphatically rejected calls to “defund the police” and said instead local governments should increase funding for social workers and intervention counselors so that armed police officers are not necessarily the first to respond to crises.

The working group included Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, and police chiefs in Baltimore, Phoenix, and Columbia, S.C.

Demoted Milwaukee chief to retire, defends his record

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s former police chief, who was demoted to captain in part for using tear gas against protesters demonstrating over George Floyd’s death, has chosen to retire instead of staying with the department.

The city’s Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously last week to demote chief Alfonso Morales.

Commissioners criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. They were also critical of his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters who demonstrated after Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis.

Speaking Wednesday on WTMJ-AM, Morales said he decided to retire because if he returned to the department as a captain it would be at a reduced salary and would negatively impact his pension payments.

Portland protests reemerge near federal courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters and police clashed in downtown Portland in a demonstration that lasted into the predawn hours of Thursday, with some in the crowd setting a fire and exploding commercial grade fireworks outside a federal courthouse that’s been a target in months of conflict for Oregon’s largest city.

Officers used tear gas to break up the crowd of several hundred people who gathered near the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse, the neighboring Multnomah County Justice Center, and a nearby police precinct station.

Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck

Protesters hurled rocks, bottles, and paint at officers during the demonstration that started Wednesday night and went into Thursday morning, Portland police said in a statement.

One officer suffered a hand wound described as serious, several other officers suffered nonspecified injuries, and two people were arrested, the statement said.

The protests in Portland reached their apex last month outside the federal courthouse, with demonstrators clashing nightly with federal agents dispatched to the city to protect the courthouse.

The demonstrations dwindled after a drawdown of the agents, who were replaced by Oregon state troopers. But protests turned violent over the last week, mostly near a police union headquarters building miles from the federal courthouse.

Tenn. lawmakers make camping at capitol a felony

For 61 straight days, protesters have camped outside the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville, demanding a meeting with the governor to discuss racial inequality and police brutality.

On Wednesday, the GOP-dominated legislature responded — by passing a bill making camping on state property, including the capitol grounds, a felony.

The bill’s backers described the legislation, which also stiffens penalties for protesters who spit on police, block streets, and disrupt meetings, as a necessary tool to battle violent demonstrations.

‘‘It is to prevent what has happened in other cities like Portland and Washington, D.C.,’’ Republican Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally said Wednesday after the measure passed. ‘‘If people . . . knowingly thumb their nose at authority and don’t do what authorities have requested they do, they should be charged with a serious crime.’’

But protesters disputed claims that they’ve been violent. When a Democratic lawmaker asked during a Wednesday debate on the bill whether anyone has been injured at the capitol during the weeks of protests, no one produced an example.

‘‘There was no violent behavior by the protesters, but there was violence by the state troopers who dragged us down the capitol stairs,’’ protest organizer Justin Jones, 24, told The Washington Post. ‘‘This is all about criminalizing peaceful protesting.’’

3 Milwaukee men headed to DC event arrested in Indiana

WARSAW, Ind. — Three men who are members of a Milwaukee group that’s marching to the nation’s capital for a national commemoration of the 1963 civil rights March on Washington were arrested in northern Indiana after police said they were blocking traffic on a highway.

Frank David Sensabaugh, 30, Eric Ajala, 20, and Tory Lowe, 44, were arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic, Indiana State Police said. Lowe was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement, police said.

All three Milwaukee residents were taken to the Kosciusko County Jail and later released, The Times-Union of Warsaw reported. State police spokesman Sergeant Ted Bohner said all three are Black men.

Sensabaugh told the newspaper after their release that they planned to sue Kosciusko County. “You treat Black people differently than you do white people,” he said. “So let’s play the game to see who loses more money.”

State police said in a news release that the county’s prosecutor “will review this case for all appropriate charges.’’

Indianapolis police charged with assaulting women

Two Indianapolis police officers have been charged with assaulting two women at a protest, the authorities said Wednesday, the latest officers to face criminal charges that they used excessive force against protesters demanding an end to police violence.

The officers, Jonathan Horlock and Nathaniel Schauwecker, were indicted after videos showed officers repeatedly striking one woman with their batons and shoving another to the ground on May 31 in downtown Indianapolis, the authorities said.

At the time, global demonstrations had erupted after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, and Indianapolis had been placed under an 8 p.m. curfew.

