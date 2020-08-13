Facebook will urge voting by mail as Trump continues attacks

The hub is Facebook’s latest push to expand access to voting information ahead of the 2020 election. Election Day is Nov. 3, but mail-in voting and early voting will be possible for weeks sooner.

As part of Facebook’s new “voter information hub,” the biggest social network in the world will prompt users in states that allow mail-in ballots with reminders and links about registration deadlines, ballot request deadlines, and how to submit a ballot.

One of the most valuable pieces of real estate on the Internet will soon promote vote-by-mail to a broad audience of up to 70 percent of American adults over the next 82 days.

Facebook has already set a goal of registering more than 4 million new voters. Though the hub will be its own self-contained landing page on Facebook, the company will feature prompts and reminders at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds to highlight key deadlines, including for vote-by-mail.

Facebook has often shied away from any confrontation with President Trump over his rhetoric and use of the platform, but the promotion of vote-by-mail is likely to set up a clash with the president. Trump routinely condemns voting by mail, falsely labeling it as corrupt, in a relentless attempt to politicize the method.

“It really was not a political decision, to be honest,” said Emily Dalton Smith, the head of social impact at Facebook. “Supporting vote-by-mail is really about making sure that people have the information and tools they need to participate in elections, make their voices heard, hold our leaders accountable. And it’s not specific to politics at all. It just came from the principle of what is right for our community.”

Trump frequently uses his Facebook page, where he has 28.7 million followers, to falsely attack voting by mail. The posts have not been taken down by Facebook, but the site recently started to add a link to “get official voting info” below such posts, which will now link to vote-by-mail facts or other information in the voter hub.

Though Facebook has offered similar voter engagement tools in the past, it has also come under intense criticism for taking a completely hands-off approach to policing falsehoods in political ads on its platform.

And the wounds of 2016 — when Facebook was gamed by foreign actors in Russia to interfere in the election, including a voter suppression campaign targeting Black voters — are still fresh.

The hub will be based on the company’s tool for tracking information regarding the coronavirus. Information will come directly from election officials, often secretaries of state, and the tool will allow election officials to send “Voter Alerts” to users with important new information.

Voting experts lauded the efforts by social media companies to promote relevant information, particularly before the fall deadline crunch.

“I’m grateful that they’re doing it on Aug. 12 and not Oct. 21,” said Amber McReynolds, a former election official from Colorado and the current chief executive of the National Vote at Home Institute, which promotes voting by mail. “ . . . I absolutely think it will make a big difference.”