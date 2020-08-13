Trump scraps rule on methane pollution, even as leaks worsen

The rollback of the last major Obama-era climate rule is a gift to many oil and gas companies, which have seen profits collapse from the pandemic. But it comes as scientists say the need to rein in methane leaks at wells nationwide has become far more urgent, and new studies indicate methane pollution could be driving the planet toward a climate crisis faster than expected.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration formally weakened a major climate change regulation Thursday — effectively freeing oil and gas companies from the need to detect and repair methane leaks — even as research shows far more of the potent greenhouse gas is seeping into the atmosphere than previously known.

Andrew Wheeler, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, which completed lifting the methane regulation Thursday, has justified the move by citing EPA data showing that leaks from domestic oil and gas wells have remained steady over a decade, even as oil and gas production boomed.

However, numerous recent studies show the opposite: that methane emissions from US drilling sites are far more extensive than the EPA’s official numbers. Levels are climbing steadily nationwide, according to the research, and have reached record highs globally, in part because of leaks from fossil fuel production.

“Over the past few years there has been an explosion of new research on this, and the literature has coalesced — 80 percent of papers show that methane from oil and gas leaks is two to three times higher than the EPA’s estimates,” said Robert Howarth, an earth systems scientist at Cornell University who last year published a study estimating North American gas production was responsible for about a third of the global increase in methane emissions over the past decade.

“It’s crazy to roll back this rule,” Howarth said. “Twenty-five percent of the human-caused warming over the past 20 years is due to methane.”

Scientists say the new data mean that, even if the world’s governments were somehow able to meet targets in the 2015 Paris climate agreement — in which every nation agreed to lower carbon dioxide pollution — those achievements could be wiped out by the heat-trapping power of all the previously uncounted methane.

Already, the Paris pact is imperiled, since President Trump has withdrawn the United States. But environmentalists hope it could be restored if Joe Biden wins the presidency.

President Barack Obama sought to use executive power to fight climate change with EPA rules that targeted three sources of planet-warming pollution: carbon dioxide emissions from cars and coal-burning power plants, and methane leaks from wells. At the time, the methane rule was seen as slightly less consequential than the other two rules.

Trump last year rolled back the rule on coal-plant pollution, and this spring he weakened the rule on auto pollution. But now, as he rounds the final turn of his unraveling of Obama’s climate legacy, scientists say the importance of reining in methane has become far greater.

According to the EPA’s annual inventory of emissions, oil and gas wells emitted about 7 million tons of the heat-trapping gas annually from 2014 to 2018. The more recent studies, however, show the real number could be twice that.

Several scientists said the key reason for the discrepancy between their studies and the EPA numbers is the thoroughness of the methods used to detect methane. The EPA relies on a mix of self-reported data from companies and on-site testing.