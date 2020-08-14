9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

SACRAMENTO — A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit Friday threw out California’s ban on high-capacity magazines, saying the law violates the US Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms.

“Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the panel’s majority. California’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets “strikes at the core of the Second Amendment — the right to armed self-defense.”