Top Homeland Security Officials Are Serving Illegally, GAO Says

The report said the improper appointments began after Kirstjen Nielsen was forced out of office as the department’s secretary in April of 2019.

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security, and Ken Cuccinelli, his deputy at the sprawling agency, are serving in violation of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, which lays out specific orders of succession when senior officials resign, according to the GAO, Congress’ nonpartisan watchdog.

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s top two officials at the Department of Homeland Security are illegally serving in their positions, with appointments that violated the laws governing who can fill Senate-confirmed positions, according to a report released Friday by the Government Accountability Office.

Advertisement

“Because the incorrect official assumed the title of acting secretary at that time, subsequent amendments to the order of succession made by that official were invalid,” the GAO said Friday. The agency said that Wolf and Cuccinelli “are serving under an invalid order of succession.”

The report by the GAO follows a similar finding in March by a federal judge, who ruled that Cuccinelli’s appointment violated federal law and that two policies he put in place while he served in the position should be nullified.

“Cuccinelli’s appointment fails to comply with the FVRA for a more fundamental and clear-cut reason,” the judge, Randolph D. Moss of the US District Court in Washington, said in his ruling.

The GAO does not have the ability to enforce its findings on the Trump administration, which has repeatedly defended its appointments of Wolf and Cuccinelli. In a statement, the watchdog said that it was referring the issue to the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general and to Congress, which could try to force their removals.

Legal experts said the report would help bolster several court cases, including the one in Moss’ court, in which the appointments are being challenged.

Advertisement

“Holy cow: The *GAO* has determined that Chad Wolf was not lawfully named the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, and that @HomelandKen (who already is using an inappropriate title) wasn’t lawfully appointed even to his *proper* position at DHS,” tweeted Stephen I. Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, who studies the Vacancies Act.

“This is a remarkably big deal,” he added.

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, said any policy decisions made by Wolf or Cuccinelli should be nullified, and the men should step down.

“President Trump’s efforts to install political sycophants to implement his extreme policies in an end run around the law and Senate have finally caught up with him,” Schumer said in a statement. “The determination by an independent congressional watchdog today invalidates actions Mr. Cuccinelli and Mr. Wolf have taken and both should immediately step down from their illegal roles.”

But the White House has ignored such findings before. Last year, an independent government agency said Trump should fire Kellyanne Conway, his White House counselor, for repeated violations of an ethics law, the Hatch Act, which bars partisan politics from the federal workplace. The recommendation by the agency, called the Office of Special Counsel, went nowhere.

The Vacancies Reform Act provides specific rules for how senior positions at federal agencies can be filled temporarily when a top official leaves. It requires that only certain officials in a department’s existing chain of command can be tapped as “acting” leaders while a president seeks Senate confirmation of a permanent replacement.

Advertisement

Trump’s administration has repeatedly sought to ignore the order of succession defined by the Vacancies Reform Act, seeking instead to elevate officials seen as more loyal to the president and his agenda than the civil servants in line to take on the “acting” positions.

In the cases of Wolf and Cuccinelli, the GAO report found that the administration improperly skipped over the proper individual to succeed Nielsen and instead installed Kevin McAleenan, the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, to serve as acting secretary.