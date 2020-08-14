US will prepare coronavirus strain for potential human challenge trials

The United States isn’t committed to embarking on such ethically fraught trials but has begun the process to create a stock of coronavirus strain that could be used to infect people, in case such trials become necessary, Fauci said. He called it a ‘‘Plan C or Plan D,’’ a preliminary step being taken because creating a strain that meets exacting regulatory standards will take months. Large, 30,000-person trials that are testing the effectiveness of experimental vaccines are likely to yield results sooner and provide much-needed safety data.

US researchers will create a strain of the coronavirus that could be used in possible vaccine trials called human challenge experiments, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview Friday.

‘‘You generally do [human challenge trials] if you don’t have enough infections in the community at any given time to get a signal from the vaccine,’’ Fauci said. ‘‘Unfortunately for us, we don’t have that problem — we have a lot of infections.’’

Typically, researchers test vaccines by inoculating people with the experimental drug or a placebo and waiting to see if those who got the real vaccine develop fewer cases or less-severe illness after being exposed to a virus in daily life. To tell if a coronavirus vaccine is 60 percent effective, Fauci has estimated that 150 to 160 people within the 30,000 participating in each trial need to become sick, for example.

In challenge trials, people would be exposed to the virus after an experimental vaccination. The idea has gained popular support through an organization called 1Day Sooner, which has signed up more than 30,000 volunteers eager to assume personal risk to speed up the scientific race for a vaccine. Reuters first reported Friday that the United States would begin taking steps toward preparing for such trials.

Fauci and others have repeatedly argued that challenge experiments are likely to be slower, more ethically fraught, and harder to scientifically interpret than many people appreciate. It takes months to create the coronavirus strains that could be used in such trials to infect people.

Fauci said a viral strain would not be ready before the end of the year.