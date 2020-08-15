The officer was the hero in one viral video, but another told a different story

As White, a Florida native with a trimmed goatee, approached Johnson, who is Black, the officer could see the 17-year-old was only playing basketball with his friend. Rather than issue a ticket, Johnson recalled, the officer asked if he could join the game. He shot some hoops with the teenagers, and others came out of their homes.

Aahtrell Johnson remembered the police car rolling up, just before he was about to take his shot at the basket under the pine trees. It was 2016, and his neighbor had called 911, complaining that he was getting loud in the street. A white officer named Bobby White had been sent to respond.

No one noticed that White’s dashboard camera was running the whole time.

The video — posted online by the Police Department afterward and seen by millions of viewers — was a moment of hope in an age where recordings of police brutality were the ones going viral. White became a celebrity, the “Basketball Cop” of Gainesville, Fla. Sports stars came to play pickup games with the Gainesville teens. White founded a nonprofit to ease relations between the police and Black youths and was invited on NBC’s “Nightly News” and ESPN to promote it.

“He didn’t look at us like we were criminals,” Johnson, now 22, said.

Gainesville, a largely white and liberal college town, likes to think of itself as different from its neighbors in the Deep South, both in its politics and its policing.

Chanae Jackson, a real estate agent who was born in Gainesville, has a different understanding of policing in the city. Her son had a troubling encounter with law enforcement in 2018, and she became a vocal critic of the department. This May, someone sent her a different video of White: A cellphone recording of him slamming a Black teenager into the hood of his patrol car.

After the killing of George Floyd, Jackson decided she would release the video.

“Peel back the layers, and Gainesville is not progressive at all,” she said.

In Gainesville, White remains in the department. He declined interview requests for this article and provided a copy of a 2015 internal investigation which cleared him of wrongdoing.

Johnson, the teenager White approached in the basketball video, fondly recalled the games he played with the officer and the group of teens White called “the crew.” Johnson remembered going with White to see the Orlando Magic for the first time and how White stayed in touch and helped him move out of his family home when he got older.

But Johnson hadn’t seen the other video, the one of the arrest, and asked to watch it on his phone.

When a New York Times reporter called him back later that day, his voice had changed. He said his perceptions were different now.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a video of every policeman in the world like that,” Johnson said. “It’s what they’re taught.”

Jackson had just received the call she said she had feared since moving back to Gainesville, where she grew up. Her 18-year-old son, Keyon Young, was on the other line, and officers from the sheriff’s department had pulled his car over for allegedly speeding and told him to get out.

Dashcam footage released by the sheriff’s department showed what happened next. Two white officers rush toward Young’s Volvo. One pulls open the door and shouts, “Exit the vehicle or you’re going to jail.” Both officers then lunge into the car. There’s a brief struggle and one officer steps back to point his weapon at Young’s head.

Jackson jumped into her car and sped down the streets near her home, searching for the traffic stop. She found her son in handcuffs when she arrived.

She pulled out her phone and began to broadcast her son’s arrest on Facebook to hundreds of friends and family.

A judge later cleared Young of the speeding charge. But the experience caught the attention of the small but growing activist community in the city. Just as the video of the policeman playing basketball made White the spokesman of the law enforcement reform effort, the video of the angered mother made Jackson a star critic of the police in Gainesville.

In mid-May, a group of officers in the Police Department who shared her concerns about racism on the force got in touch with her. They sent her a 2014 video in which White could be seen violently throwing a young Black man onto the hood of his vehicle after he rode a bicycle through a stop sign.

Shot on a cellphone, the video showed an encounter from 2014. Semajiah Ferguson, then 16 years old, stands next to White, looking at the ground as the lights flash on the patrol car at nighttime.

“He bothering us Black folks for no reason,” says Ferguson’s cousin, who was recording the video. “Can you tell us what we did, sir?”

White later told his superiors the teenager had committed two minor traffic violations — running a stop sign and having improper lighting for the bike — but on the video, the officer mentions neither. Instead, he tells the teenager to sit on the ground. Ferguson says he doesn’t want to.

White suddenly grabs the young man, and pins his knees against the hood. The boy goes limp. The officer then throws Ferguson’s upper body against the hood of the vehicle twice, and a loud thud can be heard.

“Down! Down! Lay down on the car!” White shouts.

Watching it again, Jackson decided on June 14 that other people should see this video of White too.