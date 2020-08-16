Biden maintains solid lead over Trump in convention eve polling

In 11 battleground states polled by NBC/WSJ — Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — Biden was up a combined 7 points, 49 percent to 42 percent.

Biden was up by 9 percentage points, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday, and by 10 points in a CBS News poll of likely voters nationwide. The RealClearPolitics average of general election polls, which includes the latest surveys, shows Biden leading by 7.9 points.

Joe Biden maintains a solid lead over President Trump on the eve of the Democratic National Convention, according to polls that at least partly reflected his choice of California Senator Kamala Harris as running mate.

The former vice president leads Trump on most major issues, including on who would better handle the coronavirus, while the president maintains a double-digit lead on handling the economy.

A majority of potential Biden voters, 58 percent, say their support is based more on their feelings against Trump. By contrast, 74 percent of Trump voters cite their support for the president, NBC said.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted Aug. 9-12 among 900 registered voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points. The CBS survey was conducted by YouGov, with 2,210 registered voters surveyed Aug. 12-14. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.

Separately, an ABC News/Washington Post survey showed 54 percent of voters approve of Biden’s election of Harris as his running mate, including 86 percent of Democrats, 25 percent of Republicans, and 52 percent of independents.

CBS polling showed that 61 percent of Democrats said adding Harris to the ticket improved Biden’s chances of winning. Some 53 percent of ‘‘very liberal’’ voters were enthusiastic about Harris, and another 32 percent were satisfied with the choice, CBS said. Among ‘‘somewhat liberal’’ voters, 50 percent were enthusiastic and 36 percent were satisfied.

Meadows says he accepts Harris is eligible for VP

WASHINGTON — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Senator Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president, rejecting a false and racist conspiracy theory that President Trump had promoted.

“Sure,” said Meadows, when asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether he acknowledges the fact that she meets the constitutional requirements to be president or vice president. “And I think the president spoke to this yesterday. This is not something that we’re going to pursue.”

Trump twice this past week declined to say whether he believed she met the requirements when asked about social media claims that the California senator and former presidential candidate couldn’t serve in the White House because her parents were US immigrants.

Trump initially said Thursday that he had just heard the claim and had “no idea if that’s right,” but that the charge was serious and he would look into it. Pressed again Saturday to accept her eligibility, Trump demurred, saying at a news conference at his New Jersey golf club that it didn’t bother him but he had “not got into it in great detail.”

Harris is without question eligible for the office.

Harris, 55, was born in Oakland, Calif., making her a natural-born US citizen and eligible to be president if Joe Biden were unable to serve a full term. Her father, an economist from Jamaica, and her mother, a cancer researcher from India, met at the University of California Berkeley, as graduate students.

The Constitution requires a vice president to meet the eligibility requirements to be president. That includes being a natural-born US citizen, at least 35 years old, and a US resident for at least 14 years — all criteria that Harris fulfills.

When asked about Trump’s promotion of the conspiracy theory about her, Harris said in an interview released Sunday that she and Biden fully expect Trump and his campaign to engage in “lies” and “deception” in a bid to beat Democrats in the Nov. 3 election.

Trump says he’ll look into a pardon for Edward Snowden

President Trump said Saturday that he would consider pardoning Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who faced criminal charges after leaking classified documents about vast government surveillance.

“There are many, many people — it seems to be a split decision — many people think that he should be somehow be treated differently and other people think he did very bad things,” Trump said during a news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. “I’m going to take a very good look at it.”

The remarks signal a shift for the president, who repeatedly denigrated Snowden as a “traitor” and a “spy who should be executed” in the years before his election. The disclosures by Snowden, who sought asylum in Russia in 2013, set off a broad debate about surveillance and privacy.

Critics have accused Snowden of treason for revealing classified information while privacy and civil liberties advocates have praised him for exposing the scope of the government’s surveillance programs, which included sweeping up phone records of American citizens and eavesdropping on foreign leaders.

Speculation about a pardon for Snowden has grown since the president commented on the case in an interview with the New York Post on Thursday. “There are a lot of people that think that he is not being treated fairly,” Trump said in the interview. “I mean, I hear that.”

For Snowden, a pardon would be a chance to return to the United States. In 2013, he was charged with violating the Espionage Act, which carries a prison sentence. As long as he faces those charges, Snowden has said, he will not return to the United States. Human rights groups urged President Obama to pardon Snowden, but they had no success.

Trump to withdraw Pendley’s nomination

SEATTLE — President Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management, a senior administration official said Saturday — much to the relief of environmentalists who insisted the longtime advocate of selling federal lands should not be overseeing them.

Pendley, a former oil industry and property rights attorney from Wyoming, has been acting as the director of the agency for more than a year under temporary orders from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. Democrats alleged the temporary orders were an attempt to skirt the nomination process, and Montana Governor Steve Bullock and conservation groups have filed lawsuits to have Pendley removed from office.

Trump announced Pendley’s nomination to become the bureau’s director in June. A senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, confirmed Saturday that the president intended to withdraw that nomination.

“Good!” Bullock, a Democrat, tweeted Saturday. “William Perry Pendley wants to sell off our public lands — and has no business being in charge of them.”

The bureau oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the US West and much of the nation’s onshore oil and gas development.

The White House did not offer an explanation for the decision, which is not expected to become official until the Senate returns to session.

