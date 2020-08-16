Pelosi to recall House for Postal Service vote as Democrats press for dejoy to testify

“Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American democracy are under threat from the president,” Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic lawmakers. “That is why I am calling upon the House to return to session later this week.”

The House was not scheduled to return for votes until Sept. 14, but the vote will most likely be on Saturday, according to a senior Democratic aide familiar with the plans. Representative Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the majority leader, is expected to announce the final schedule Monday.

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Sunday that she will call the House back from its annual summer recess for a vote this week on legislation that will block the Postal Service from enforcing any changes to policy that was in place at the start of the year.

Advertisement

The abrupt return to Washington comes as Democrats called on top Postal Service officials Sunday to testify on Capitol Hill this month about recent policies that they warned pose “a grave threat to the integrity of the election” and underscores the growing alarm over changes the Postal Service is enforcing less than three months before a general election in which many Americans will most likely cast their votes by mail. Some of the changes include ending overtime pay or any changes that would delay mail.

It is unclear whether the Senate will take up the legislation, which would require the agency to maintain current service standards until Jan. 1, 2021, or until after the pandemic is over.

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader, said Sunday that he planned to introduce similar legislation in his chamber. Speaking at an event in New York, he said he would also demand that Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, bring senators back to Capitol Hill to vote on a similar stand-alone provision if Pelosi passed her own version in the House.

Advertisement

The move reflects growing alarm among Democrats and voting-rights advocates about changes enacted under Louis DeJoy, the postmaster general and a Trump megadonor, that have resulted in delays in delivery and curtailed service. They said the changes undermine casting ballots by mail when millions are expected to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic, pointing to the Postal Service’s decision to tell states that it may not be able to meet their deadlines for delivering last-minute mail-in ballots.

“The postmaster general and top Postal Service leadership must answer to the Congress and the American people as to why they are pushing these dangerous new policies that threaten to silence the voices of millions just months before the election,” the lawmakers said Sunday. DeJoy had been scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee in late September, and lawmakers have already requested information about the changes, like cutting overtime and removing mail-sorting machines.

But Pelosi and Representative Carolyn Maloney of New York, chair of the House Oversight Committee, pressed for DeJoy and Robert Duncan, chair of the Postal Service Board of Governors, to testify Aug. 24. Schumer and Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, said Senate Democrats had begun investigating the slowdown in mail deliveries.

The changes under DeJoy, who has significant financial interests in the Postal Service’s rivals and contractors, have prompted concerns about its politicization.