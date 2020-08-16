Puerto Rico holds 2nd voting round after chaotic primaries

LOÍZA, Puerto Rico — Thousands of Puerto Ricans on Sunday got a second chance to vote for the first time, a week after delayed and missing ballots marred the original primaries.

More than 60 of the island’s 110 precincts opened following a recent US Supreme Court decision that stated a second round of voting would take place at centers that never opened on Aug. 9 or did not remain open for eight hours.

The opening of at least one voting center in the coastal town of Loíza was delayed by more than one hour as dozens of voters grumbled about having to stand in the heat with masks over their faces.