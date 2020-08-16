Puerto Rico holds 2nd voting round after chaotic primaries

LOÍZA, Puerto Rico — Thousands of Puerto Ricans on Sunday got a second chance to vote for the first time, a week after delayed and missing ballots marred the original primaries.
More than 60 of the island’s 110 precincts opened following a recent US Supreme Court decision that stated a second round of voting would take place at centers that never opened on Aug. 9 or did not remain open for eight hours.
The opening of at least one voting center in the coastal town of Loíza was delayed by more than one hour as dozens of voters grumbled about having to stand in the heat with masks over their faces.
Jannette Ledoux, coordinator for the unit where the voting center was located, said the problem was a result of four volunteers quitting Saturday, delaying the required ballot counting before the doors opened. She said the center would remain open late to meet the required eight hours.
The primaries for the prostatehood New Progressive Party pit Governor Wanda Vázquez against Pedro Pierluisi, a representative to Congress from 2009 to 2017.
Meanwhile, three candidates are running for the main opposition Popular Democratic Party, which sent a letter to US Attorney General William Barr asking that his department investigate the debacle.
ASSOCIATED PRESS