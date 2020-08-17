Death Valley’s brutal 130 degrees may be record if verified

California sizzled to a triple-digit temperature so hot that meteorologists need to verify it as a planet-wide high mark.
Death Valley recorded a scorching 130 degrees Sunday, which if the sensors and other conditions check out, would be the hottest Earth has been in more than 89 years and the third-warmest ever measured.
The temperature, measured at the aptly named Furnace Creek, would be the hottest temperature recorded on Earth in August, said Arizona State University professor Randy Cerveny, who coordinates the World Meteorological Organization’s extreme temperature team, which is investigating the mark.
That 130 is only below the disputed all-time record of 134 degrees at nearly the same spot in 1913 and a 131-degree mark in Tunisia in 1931, but both were in July, traditionally the planet’s hottest month.
The relentlessly hot weather conditions at the spot support such an extreme reading, so much of the verification effort will be looking at how the measurement was taken and the sensor itself, Cerveny said. Sunday’s temperature would beat marks of 129 recorded three times in recent years, he said.
ASSOCIATED PRESS