DeJoy Earned Millions From Company With Financial Ties to Postal Service

DeJoy continues to hold $25 million to $50 million in that company, XPO Logistics, where he served as the chief executive until 2015 and was a board member until 2018. Documents filed with the Office of Government Ethics show that DeJoy also received millions of dollars in rental payments from XPO through leasing agreements at buildings that he owns.

WASHINGTON — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has come under fire for his continuing financial ties to a company that does business with the Postal Service, received $1.2 million to $7 million in income last year from that firm, according to financial disclosure forms reviewed by the New York Times.

The revelations are likely to further fuel scrutiny of DeJoy, a major donor to President Trump, who has made a series of cost-cutting moves and other changes at the Postal Service that Democrats warn are aimed at undermining the 2020 election. DeJoy agreed Monday to testify before the House Oversight Committee next week, and Democrats are expected to press him on the justification behind his new policies and question his potential conflicts of interest.

XPO, a $16 billion logistics and transportation company, assists the Postal Service during busy shipping periods, such as around the holidays, moving bulk shipments of packages from fulfillment centers and taking them to local Postal Service centers so mail carriers can deliver them to residences.

DeJoy has insisted that he has fully complied with federal ethics rules and maintained that the new measures he has put in place are necessary to modernize the Postal Service.

“I take my ethical obligations seriously, and I have done what is necessary to ensure that I am and will remain in compliance with those obligations,” DeJoy said in a statement.

As part of their broader push to accelerate their oversight of DeJoy and his agency, House lawmakers are expected to return Saturday to vote on legislation to provide the Postal Service with $25 billion in emergency funding and reverse the changes he has made since taking charge in May, according to two people familiar with the legislation, who asked for anonymity to disclose details of unfinished legislation. The bill is also expected to prevent any policy changes until Jan. 1, 2021, or until the end of the pandemic.