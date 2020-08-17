Meet the ‘rage moms’ Democrats are counting on

“I am a rage mom,” said Senator Patty Murray, Democrat of Washington and the highest-ranking woman in Senate leadership. “Well, a rage nana, at this point, as my granddaughter would say.”

President Trump’s handling of the pandemic is generating an entirely different sentiment, one not traditionally bestowed upon female voters or mothers.

President Bill Clinton introduced America to the “soccer mom,” anxiously shuttling her children across swing state suburbs in her minivan. President George W. Bush’s reelection campaign found another cutesy moniker, dubbing those voters worried about terrorism after the attacks of Sept. 11 “security moms.”

With millions of American families facing an uncertain start to the school year, the struggle for child care, education, and economic stability is fueling a political uprising, built on the anger of women who find themselves constantly — and indefinitely — expected to be teacher, caregiver, employee, and parent.

As the pandemic roars on, voters across America remain deeply angry and worried about the future. But the vocal outrage from women, in particular, is clear on protest lines and in polling data. Women were more likely than men to report having participated in protests over the past two years, and mothers with children in the home were twice as likely as fathers to report participating in a protest, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll from June.

Now, the rage moms are railing in Facebook groups about school shutdowns and in teacher union meetings about reopening without proper protection from the virus. They’re also packing virtual town halls with frustrations about schools, child care, and the lack of leadership.

“There’s nobody giving us solutions,” said Kim Lopez, a mother of three in Glendale, Ariz., and part-time financial assistant, who is still unsure what her children’s schooling will look like this year. Lopez said she never considered herself political until this summer, when she brought her children to a small Black Lives Matter protest in the Phoenix suburbs. “It’s as if they don’t care what happens to families.”

Lopez is exactly the kind of voter Democrats hope will push them to victory in November, and they are aiming to turn that frustration with government inaction into a vote against Trump.

Last month, the Biden campaign kicked off a “Moms for Biden” group. On Zoom, one person after another spoke of fears and frustrations. Asked to name the most pressing issue for her, one mother couldn’t narrow it down. Instead, she simply said “less worry.”

Voters are likely to hear more about those child care concerns at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, with remarks from many of the party’s most influential female politicians, including their new vice presidential nominee, Senator Kamala Harris of California.

The broader focus on caregiving issues marks a significant shift in the political climate of even a few months ago, when Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts made child care a centerpiece of her campaign in the Democratic presidential primary.

“Women are mobilized on a bigger scale than we’ve seen in a generation at least,” said Annelise Orleck, a historian at Dartmouth College who studies women’s political activism.

The activism is diffuse and multiracial, reflecting political battles that working class women have long waged for better health care, schools, and child care. In some ways, more affluent suburban women are simply waking up to the untenable choices low-income women and women of color have faced for generations.

While the anger is loudest on the left, Democrats hope to capitalize on indications that the rage reaches across party lines. The rebellion by white college-educated women against Trump helped Democrats win key swing districts in 2018, giving the party control of the House. In recent weeks, support for Trump has begun to drop among white noncollege-educated women and older women — two more ideologically moderate groups that bolstered his winning coalition four years ago. The gender split among suburbanites is striking: In a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll, Biden leads by 24 points among suburban women and just 4 points among suburban men.

“I am so full of rage,” said Alida Garcia, vice president of Fwd.us, an immigration advocacy group and mother of 1-year-old twins. “We are exhausted.”

While Democrats have proposed the most ambitious plans to tackle child care, there are some signs that Republicans, too, are facing pressure to address the issue. Last month, the House passed two bills that would provide more than $220 billion in funding for child care centers and tax credits. Each bill had support from more than a dozen Republicans, a notable number in a deeply polarized Congress.