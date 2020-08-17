Puerto Rico’s governor loses bid for full term

Governor Wanda Vázquez of Puerto Rico conceded defeat Sunday night to Pedro R. Pierluisi, a former congressional representative who briefly served as the island’s governor last year.

The results came a week after the primary was delayed because elections officials failed to deliver ballots to a majority of precincts. Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court ruled that another day of voting had to take place and that the ballots cast earlier should be counted.

Vázquez is a Republican, and Pierluisi a Democrat, but both belong to the New Progressive Party, which supports statehood for Puerto Rico. Pierluisi will face Mayor Charlie Delgado of Isabela, a town on the island’s northwestern coast, in the November general election.