Report: Nursing home cases up nearly 80% in virus rebound

Long-term care facilities account for less than 1 percent of the US population, but more than 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

“The case numbers suggest the problem is far from solved,” said Tamara Konetzka, a research professor at the University of Chicago, who specializes in long-term care. She was not involved with the study.

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 cases in US nursing homes jumped nearly 80 percent earlier this summer, driven by rampant spread across the South and much of the West, according to an industry report released Monday.

The situation is a politically sensitive issue for President Trump, who is scrambling to hold on to support from older voters as polls show disapproval of his administration’s response to the pandemic. The White House announced in late July the release of $5 billion for nursing homes, while launching a program to equip each of some 15,000 facilities with a fast-test machine to screen residents and staff for the coronavirus.

Monday’s study from the American Health Care Association found there were 9,715 coronavirus cases in nursing homes the week starting July 26, a 77 percent increase from a low point the week of June 21. The group is the industry’s main trade association.

Weekly deaths, rose to 1,706 the week of July 26, an increase of nearly 25 percent from a low point the week starting July 5.

Nursing homes in Sunbelt states had more time to prepare than facilities in the Northeast that were hit in late winter and early spring, with grim results. But Konetzka and other researchers have been warning that once a community anywhere experiences an outbreak, it’s only a matter of time before the coronavirus enters its nursing homes.

Associated Press

‘Horrifying’ data glitch skews Iowa virus metrics

IOWA CITY — A state agency says it is working to fix a data error on Iowa’s coronavirus website that lowers the number of new confirmed cases and therefore downplays the severity of the current outbreak, just as schools are deciding whether to reopen.

The glitch means the Iowa Department of Public Health has inadvertently been reporting fewer new infections and a smaller percentage of daily positive tests than is truly the case, according to Dana Jones, an Iowa City nurse practitioner who uncovered the problem.

Potentially thousands of coronavirus infections from recent weeks and months have instead been erroneously recorded as having happened in March, April, May, and June, Jones said Monday.

“It’s just horrifying. We have no idea what’s going on, really,” said Jones.

The numbers are skewed because some people tested negative earlier but recently tested positive. Iowa’s system has been recording their new positive results as having happened when their original negative results were reported.

Associated Press

FDA flags accuracy problem with widely used test

WASHINGTON — Potential accuracy issues with a widely used coronavirus test could lead to false results for patients, US health officials warned.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert Monday to doctors and laboratory technicians using Thermo Fisher’s TaqPath genetic test. Regulators said issues related to the equipment and software used to run the test could lead to inaccuracies.

The warning comes nearly a month after Connecticut public health officials first reported that at least 90 people had received false positive results for the coronavirus. Most of those receiving the false results were residents of nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.

A company spokeswoman said it was working with the FDA “to make sure that laboratory personnel understand the need for strict adherence to the instructions for use.”

Associated Press

LA schools start classes with ambitious testing program

Amid public alarm over the inadequacy of coronavirus testing across the nation, Los Angeles schools on Monday will begin a sweeping program to test hundreds of thousands of students and teachers as the nation’s second-largest school district goes back to school — online.

The program, which will be rolled out over the next few months by the Los Angeles Unified School District, will administer tests to nearly 700,000 students and 75,000 employees as the district awaits permission from public health authorities to resume in-person instruction, said Austin Beutner, the district’s superintendent.

It appears to be the most ambitious testing initiative so far among major public school districts, most of which are also starting school remotely but have yet to announce detailed testing plans.

New York City, where the virus has been under control, is the only major school district in the country planning to welcome students back into classrooms part time this fall. The city is asking all staff members to be tested before school starts Sept 10 and has said it will provide expedited results.

New York Times

Texas becomes 4th state to surpass 10,000 virus deaths

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas surpassed 10,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday as the toll of a massive summer outbreak continues, and health specialists expressed concerns that recent encouraging trends could be fragile as schools begin reopening for 5 million students across the state.

Roughly four in every five of those deaths were reported after June 1. Texas embarked on one of the fastest reopenings in the country in May before an ensuing surge in cases led Republican Governor Greg Abbott to backtrack and impose a statewide mask order. August has seen an improving outlook, although officials are now concerned that not enough people are seeking tests.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 51 new deaths Monday, along with more than 2,700 new cases, Numbers are typically lower on Monday due to reporting lags over the weekends.

Texas joins New York, New Jersey, and California as the other states to surpass 10,000 coronavirus deaths. Florida is approaching the milestone.

Associated Press

Governor ‘hugely’ favors high school sports in N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. — The governor of New Jersey gave a strong endorsement of having high school sports Monday while saying such activities need to be limited to outdoor only and with precautions.

Governor Phil Murphy said Monday that the final determination on fall high school sports seasons will be made by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. If districts opt not to have teams take the field, the state will not overrule them, he said.

But Murphy said he was “hugely of the opinion we need sports,” citing beneficial mental and physical health, teamwork, and camaraderie effects.

Associated Press

Agency: First US virus cases in mink found at Utah farms

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials on Monday confirmed the first US cases of mink infected with the coronavirus following outbreaks in Europe.

Five infected mink have been identified at two large farms in Utah, the Department of Agriculture announced. Testing began after the farms reported unusually high mortality rates among the small animals raised for their fur prized in coats and other clothing.

Associated Press