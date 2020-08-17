Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

By amplifying the recording to his more than 85 million Twitter followers, Trump underscored the ease with which pro-Russian narratives can seep into American public discourse ahead of the 2020 election despite being flagged by intelligence officials as the product of a concerted Russian effort. Russia has also published disinformation under the guise of legitimate news stories, US officials say, reflecting something of a shift in tactics from 2016, when Russia relied on a social media campaign to sow discord and orchestrated the release of stolen Democratic e-mails.

The leaked conversation, purportedly between Biden and former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, dates from Feb. 18, 2016, and centers on the resignation of Ukraine’s chief prosecutor.

WASHINGTON — President Trump has retweeted an audio recording that US intelligence officials have described as part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Advertisement

The White House did not immediately return a message seeking comment, but the Biden campaign accused Trump in a statement of having “habitually attacked the sovereignty of American elections,’’ including by “attempting to coerce his Ukrainian counterpart into spreading conclusively-disproved lies.”

That is a reference to a July 2019 phone call in which Trump encouraged his Ukraine counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to investigate unsubstantiated corruption allegations against Biden. The call was at the center of the impeachment case against Trump that ended with his acquittal by the Senate in February.

“Donald Trump is the most hostile president to American democracy in our history,” said Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates.

Associated Press

Trump eyes White House funeral for brother, Robert

WASHINGTON — President Trump is eyeing a White House funeral service later this week for his younger brother, Robert, who died over the weekend in a New York hospital.

“We’re looking at Friday. And we may do just a small service right here at the White House,’’ Trump told reporters Monday as he departed Washington on a trip to the Midwest.

Advertisement

The president said such a service would be a “great honor” for his sibling.

“I think he’d be greatly honored. He loves our country. He loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country,” Trump said.

Robert Trump, a businessman, died Saturday after being hospitalized in New York. He was 71.

President Trump announced his brother’s death in a statement Saturday that referred to his sibling as “my best friend” and promised they “will meet again.”

Trump had visited his brother in the hospital on Friday; White House officials had described him as seriously ill. The cause of death has not been released.

Associated Press

Trump says he’ll send feds if NYC can’t stop bloodshed

NEW YORK — President Trump is again threatening to send federal agents to New York City if local authorities don’t stop a surge of violence that has left seven people dead and more than 50 people shot since Friday.

Trump, who’s running for reelection on a law-and-order agenda as a counterweight to the police and criminal justice reform movement, reacted to the news of the mayhem in his hometown Sunday night on Twitter.

“Law and Order,” Trump wrote, directing his message at the city’s Democratic mayor, Bill de Blasio. “If (he) can’t do it, we will!”

According to police, 51 people were shot from Friday through Sunday. Six of them were killed, including John Jeff, a 28-year-old city jail officer who was off duty in Queens. Another man died after a physical altercation, police said.

Advertisement

Eight people were shot and five people were killed over the same span last year.

De Blasio on Monday dismissed Trump’s tweet as “bluster,” telling reporters that a recent uptick in gun arrests was a hopeful sign that the NYPD “will turn this tide.”

De Blasio’s press secretary, Bill Neidhardt, noted that Trump sent his tweet hours after retweeting a pundit who said Democratic cities should be left to rot.

Associated Press

Trump plane nearly hit by small drone Sunday

President Trump’s jet was nearly hit by what appeared to be a small drone as it approached an airport near Washington Sunday night, according to several people aboard Air Force One.

The device, which was yellow and black and shaped like a cross, was off the right side of the plane. It was seen by several passengers on the jet shortly before the plane touched down at 5:54 p.m.

The Secret Service didn’t immediately respond on Monday to a request to confirm the reports. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, which coordinates air security issues in North America, referred questions to the Secret Service. The Federal Aviation Administration referred questions on the matter to the Air Force.

Bloomberg News

Colorful GOP race in Trump’s Palm Beach district

PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a congressional race where an acolyte of Roger Stone who’s been banned by Twitter and Facebook may not even be the most unconventional candidate, voters in the Republican primary for Florida’s 21st Congressional District have a rich array of choices.

Advertisement

The six people competing in the Aug. 18 primary include a former burlesque dancer and wild animal exhibitor who did business in the same circles as ‘‘Tiger King’’ Joe Exotic; a Palm Beach neighbor of Mar-a-Lago who is supported by QAnon believers; and Laura Loomer, a far-right commentator and anti-Islam activist who calls herself ‘‘the most banned woman on the Internet’’ and who once handcuffed herself to the front door of Twitter’s office in New York.

There’s also an ex-cop, a nuclear engineer turned college professor, and a retired investigator for the IRS.

Among the constituents they hope to represent: the president and first lady. The Trumps registered as Republicans in Palm Beach County in October when President Trump changed his official domicile from Manhattan to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach. They both voted by mail in the March presidential primary.

All six candidates are political newcomers running in a heavily Democratic district that covers Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, and parts of Broward County. One of them will face Lois Frankel, a Democrat who ran unopposed two years ago, or her primary opponent, Guido Weiss, a former legislative assistant for Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a Hawaii Democrat.

Washington Post