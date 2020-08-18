Biden’s convention focus: Experience to fix Trump’s chaos

Former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state John Kerry are among the heavy hitters on a schedule that emphasizes a simple theme: Leadership matters. Former president Jimmy Carter, now 95 years old, will also make an appearance.

He’s also showing off younger Democrats the party hopes will be the political stars of tomorrow.

NEW YORK — Joe Biden is drawing on party elders at the Democratic National Convention, making the case that he and his party are uniquely positioned with experience and expertise to repair chaos that President Trump has created at home and abroad.

“Donald Trump says we’re leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple,” Clinton says in excerpts of his remarks released ahead of the convention’s second night. “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos.”

On a night that Biden will formally earn his party’s presidential nomination, the convention will also introduce his wife, Jill Biden, to the nation as the prospective first lady.

Biden is fighting unprecedented logistical challenges to deliver his message during an all-virtual convention this week as the coronavirus epidemic continues to claim hundreds of American lives each day and wreaks havoc on the economy.

The former vice president will become his party’s nominee as a prerecorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states airs, and the four-day convention will culminate on Thursday when he accepts that nomination inside a mostly empty Delaware convention hall. His running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, will become the first woman of color to accept a major party’s vice presidential nomination on Wednesday.

Until then, Biden is presenting what he sees as the best of his sprawling coalition to the American electorate in a format unlike any other in history. There is no live audience for any of the speakers, who have so far delivered their remarks standing or seated alone in mostly prerecorded videos.

For a second night, the Democrats featured Republicans.

Colin Powell, who served as secretary of state under George W. Bush and appeared at multiple Republican conventions in years past, was endorsing the Democratic candidate. In a video released ahead of his speech, he said, “Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops in the same way he would his own family. For Joe Biden, that doesn’t need teaching.’’

Powell joins the widow of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, Cindy McCain, who was expected to stop short of a formal endorsement but talk about the mutual respect and friendship her husband and Biden shared.

While there have been individual members of the opposing party featured at presidential conventions before, a half dozen Republicans, including the former two-term governor of Ohio, have now spoken for Democrat Biden.

No one on the program Tuesday night has a stronger connection to the Democratic nominee than his wife. Jill Biden, a longtime teacher, will speak from her former classroom at Brandywine High School near the family home in Wilmington, Del.

“You can hear the anxiety that echoes down empty hallways. There’s no scent of new notebooks or freshly waxed floors,’’ she said of the school in excerpts of her speech before turning to the nation’s challenges at home. “How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding —and with small acts of compassion. With bravery. With unwavering faith.”

Biden is leading Trump in most polls, but 77 days before the election, the Democrat has neither history nor enthusiasm on his side.

Just one incumbent president has been defeated in the last four decades. And Biden’s supporters consistently report that they’re motivated more by opposition to Trump than excitement about Biden, a 77-year-old lifelong politician. That deficit could hurt turnout among less consistent voters, particularly minorities and younger voters, whom Biden needs to show up in great numbers this fall.