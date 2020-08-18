Sandy Hook families: Gun maker trying to wipe out lawsuit

HARTFORD — A lawyer for some of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims’ families accused Remington Arms on Tuesday of using its new bankruptcy case to try to wipe out their lawsuit over how the company marketed the rifle used in the massacre.

An attorney for Remington denied the allegation during a phone conference call presided over by a federal bankruptcy court judge in Decatur, Ala.

Also Tuesday, the judge, Clifton Jessup Jr., denied the families’ request to create a committee — made up of people who are suing Remington over the use of its products — that would have a say in the bankruptcy proceedings.