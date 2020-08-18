Sandy Hook families: Gun maker trying to wipe out lawsuit

HARTFORD — A lawyer for some of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims’ families accused Remington Arms on Tuesday of using its new bankruptcy case to try to wipe out their lawsuit over how the company marketed the rifle used in the massacre.
An attorney for Remington denied the allegation during a phone conference call presided over by a federal bankruptcy court judge in Decatur, Ala.
Also Tuesday, the judge, Clifton Jessup Jr., denied the families’ request to create a committee — made up of people who are suing Remington over the use of its products — that would have a say in the bankruptcy proceedings.
David Elsberg, a lawyer for the families, said Remington is trying to rush an auction of its holdings, leave the families out of the process, and has not included their lawsuit or other lawsuits in the new bankruptcy case it filed late last month. He said the bankruptcy case is so new that many people who may have claims against the company may not even know about it.
Despite the bankruptcy case being filed last month, Remington already is planning to sell off its holdings in a Sept. 17 auction. The company has a plant in Huntsville, Ala.
It’s the company’s second bankruptcy filing in two years. Remington listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million, and between 1,000 and 5,000 creditors, in its new case.
A gunman using a Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle made by Remington killed 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14, 2012.
