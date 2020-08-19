Ballot drop boxes seen as a way to bypass the post office

State or local authorities in places such as Arizona, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania are pressing for more boxes or drop-off sites that would enable ballots to reach election officials without going through the mail.

Such boxes have been used with success for several years in states like Oregon, Washington, and Colorado that rely largely or entirely on ballots that must be sent in. But their use is being expanded because of the coronavirus outbreak and, more recently, concerns about the post office’s ability to do its job.

PHOENIX — With the Trump administration openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service by installing lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers, and other places.

Advertisement

“Donald Trump continues to undermine the legitimacy of mail-in absentee ballots by attacking the US Postal Service,” said New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, a Democrat who is sponsoring legislation to set up drop boxes beyond the usual confines of voting sites and local election offices. “New York can hit back on this anti-democratic fearmongering by establishing absentee ballot drop boxes across the state to help ensure the integrity of these ballots.”

Trump has most recently gone after drop boxes, arguing that voters should not trust them because they don’t know who collects the ballots or “what might be done to them prior to tabulation.”

The Trump campaign is suing to limit the use of drop boxes in Pennsylvania, arguing that ones placed in nursing homes, college campuses, and fire stations in a recent primary were “unmonitored and/or unsecured” and were not equitably distributed.

According to research by the National Conference of State Legislatures, at least 24 states and Washington, D.C., have drop boxes that can be used in November — including the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Advertisement

In the potential battleground state of Wisconsin, the five biggest cities won a $6.3 million grant from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life to help administer the November election, including installation of drop boxes.

Arizona’s secretary of state is ordering about 70 more for the mostly rural areas that have requested them, and a spokeswoman said some counties are also purchasing extra ones.

Washington state election officials said that there are 450 drop boxes statewide,.

Last week, the Postal Service, having cut overtime and late deliveries, began warning states that it can’t guarantee all mail ballots will be received in time to be counted. President Trump, who has been sowing unfounded fears of vote-by-mail fraud for months, last week admitted blocking Postal Service funding so it would be harder to process the expected surge of millions of ballots.

Election officials in some states — mainly Republican-led ones — have come out against adding drop boxes, saying doing so would be too costly, raises security concerns, or would violate state laws.

In a tweet Monday, Trump sought to cast doubt on the security of such boxes, saying: “So who is going to ‘collect’ the Ballots, and what might be done to them prior to tabulation? A Rigged Election? So bad for our Country.’’

Typical security measures for drop boxes include video surveillance, locks, tamper-resistant seals, and chain-of-custody logs that are completed each time ballots are collected.

Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report.