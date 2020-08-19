Colleges should rethink using standardized test scores for admissions, major counselors’ group says

The report, titled ‘‘Ensuring All Students Have Access to Higher Education: The Role of Standardized Testing in the Time of COVID-19 and Beyond,’’ does not flatly say SAT and ACT test scores should not be used, but it makes clear the time had come for change.

A task force of the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), an organization with nearly 14,000 members, said relying on standardized text scores may exacerbate inequities in admissions, and it noted that over time, the ‘‘founding purposes and assumptions behind these exams’’ has changed.

It’s time for colleges and universities to rethink their use of standardized test scores as a factor in admissions during and after the coronavirus pandemic, a report by the world’s largest postsecondary counseling and admissions group says.

Advertisement

Colleges and universities have long entrusted the College Board and Act Inc., which own the SAT and ACT exams, respectively, ‘‘with the authority of serving as a third-party certifier of students’ qualification for admission,’’ the report says.

But as more and different groups of students have sought to enter college and take these exams, the ‘‘testing agencies have not been able to ensure that the access to and availability of test administrations, the quality of the testing experience, and the integrity and validity of test scores are preserved consistently.’’

It also says the test-prep industry once scorned by the testing agencies has become a billion-dollar business and is ‘‘creating added equity challenges and calling into question the reliability of test scores as true measures of student abilities.’’

Since the pandemic began early this year, many institutions of higher education have said they would not require an SAT or ACT for students applying to enter in fall 2021 — and some announced multiyear pilot programs.

Even before the pandemic there had been a strong test-optional movement, but this year saw an unprecedented surge of schools suspending the requirement as the College Board and ACT Inc. have had to cancel multiple administrations of the exams.

Advertisement

The National Center for Fair and Open Testing (FairTest), a nonprofit organization that works to end the misuse of standardized tests, has maintained a list of colleges and universities that have dropped the use of ACT or SAT scores for admissions over time, and it says there are more than 1,450 accredited four-year colleges (including for-profit schools). NACAC put the FairTest list on its website.

Research has shown over time that standardized test scores are most strongly correlated to socioeconomic factors and are not predictive of college success, despite counter statements by the College Board and ACT Inc.

The NACAC task force began its work a year ago, before the pandemic, but incorporated the effects of it on college admissions in the final report, noting that schools this year have had a chance to reflect on their admissions policies.

‘‘After we emerge from the covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions, we cannot simply ‘go back to normal,’ ’’ the report says. ‘‘The tenuous grasp we hold on many of our habits and policies has been further loosened and we must adapt if we are to continue to fulfill our duty to the public good.”