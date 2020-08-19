For the record

■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, a story in Wednesday’s Business section about hospital executives’ pay misstated Dr. Andrew Warshaw’s salaried position at Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2018, he was a physician director for network development. His role as director of the Andrew L. Warshaw Institute for Pancreatic Cancer is unpaid. The Globe regrets the error.

The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.