Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

She said DeJoy “frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes, and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works.”

Pelosi said she told Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that his decision to temporarily pause any further operations changes is “wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked.”

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that President Trump’s postmaster general has no intention of restoring mail equipment or funding overtime hours he cut, despite public outcry that operational changes are undermining service before the November election.

The Postal Service faced more questions and a federal lawsuit Wednesday over mail delivery disruptions after DeJoy’s decision to postpone any further changes until after the Nov. 3 election. The delays have stunned Americans and led to warnings that Trump is trying to undermine the Postal Service before a surge of mail-in ballots as voters avoid polling places during the pandemic.

Civil and voting rights organizations said they are suing to immediately return postal operations to normal.

‘‘We never imagined that we would be in this position with one of the oldest and most trusted institutions in our country,” said Virginia Case of the League of Women Voters.

Case said there was no choice but to sue, even with the reversal by DeJoy on Tuesday. “The damage has been done,” she said. “We need guarantees in place that this will not happen again, prior to the election.”

Trump’s team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery. But Trump leveled more attacks on absentee voting. “IF YOU CAN PROTEST IN PERSON, YOU CAN VOTE IN PERSON!” he tweeted. And his spokeswoman said Trump remains concerned over what he considers voter fraud and will wait until after the November election to judge whether the results were fair.

“He wants confidence in the elections,” spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said.

Trump has repeatedly warned, without evidence, that the November election would be “rigged” if voters are permitted to mail in ballots. He has lashed out at the Postal Service, noting the role it would play in facilitating mail-in voting.

DeJoy, who testifies Friday before senators, ignited an uproar with cutbacks and service changes he swiftly put in place after taking the helm in June. With mounting public pressure and a crush of lawsuits, he hit pause Tuesday, until after the election. Nonetheless, there are concerns deliveries are still at risk. Managers and workers have been let go, and mailboxes and machines removed.

One initiative that DeJoy didn’t single out in his announcement was the newly imposed constraints on when mail can go out for delivery — a change postal workers have said is fueling delays.

DeJoy, a Republican donor and Trump ally, is the first postmaster general not from the Postal Service ranks. He has pledged to revamp the service, which has struggled financially since 2006, when it was saddled with a costly new requirement to pre-fund its retiree health care benefits. “We will deliver the nation’s election mail on time,” he said.

DeJoy said he’s halting the removal of mail-processing machines and collection boxes, as well as an initiative to change post office hours. He said no processing facilities will be closed and said the agency has not eliminated overtime.

The statement did not say if the agency would restore mail-sorting machines taken offline.

Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report.