Public lands chief hangs on despite nomination getting nixed

BILLINGS, Mont. — A former oil industry attorney will continue calling the shots for a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the US West, despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley.

Pendley’s continued reign at the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management comes under an unusual arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago, according to a document obtained by the Associated Press.

In May, as a temporary authorization for him to lead the agency was about to expire, Pendley signed an order that made his own position, deputy director of policy and programs, the bureau’s default leadership post while the director’s slot is vacant, the document shows.