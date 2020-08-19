Trump praises right-wing activist Laura Loomer after her Florida GOP primary win

Laura Loomer, a right-wing activist known for headline-grabbing stunts after getting kicked off social media platforms, won a Florida GOP primary on Tuesday — and then was quickly congratulated by her district’s most famous official resident.

President Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago estate is in Loomer’s district, retweeted at least four posts about her win and tweeted himself, ‘‘Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!’’

Trump’s public support for a candidate who once called herself a #ProudIslamophobe, has called Muslims ‘‘savages,’’ and contributed to conspiracy site Infowars drew quick backlash from some critics.