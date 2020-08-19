Trump tells supporters to boycott tires from Goodyear, claiming the company bans his campaign hats

President Trump urged his supporters Wednesday not to buy tires produced by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., claiming that the US-based company had announced a ban on his campaign hats.

‘‘Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES — They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS,’’ Trump tweeted. ‘‘Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).’’

His call to ban products from the company — with headquarters in Ohio, a presidential battleground state — follows a report on the website of an NBC affiliate in Wisconsin about a purported Goodyear diversity training presentation in Ohio on appropriate attire.