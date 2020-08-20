FBI bashed for tweeting link to anti-Semitic ‘Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion’

For over a century, the fabricated text ‘‘The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion’’ has advanced a persistent anti-Semitic trope: that Jews are plotting to take over the world. From Hitler to Henry Ford, rabid anti-Semites have long shared the notorious text.

On Wednesday, an FBI Twitter account did the same. An account called FBI Records Vault tweeted out a link to a PDF containing the anti-Semitic tome as well as FBI documents related to it, with no other context, leaving critics baffled and outraged.

The FBI later apologized and clarified that the Twitter account is automated and sends links to records that have been made public via Freedom of Information Act requests.