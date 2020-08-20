FBI bashed for tweeting link to anti-Semitic ‘Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion’

For over a century, the fabricated text ‘‘The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion’’ has advanced a persistent anti-Semitic trope: that Jews are plotting to take over the world. From Hitler to Henry Ford, rabid anti-Semites have long shared the notorious text.
On Wednesday, an FBI Twitter account did the same. An account called FBI Records Vault tweeted out a link to a PDF containing the anti-Semitic tome as well as FBI documents related to it, with no other context, leaving critics baffled and outraged.
The FBI later apologized and clarified that the Twitter account is automated and sends links to records that have been made public via Freedom of Information Act requests.
‘‘Earlier today FOIA materials were posted to the FBI’s Vault and FOIA Twitter account via an automated process without further outlining the context of the documents,’’ the tweet said. ‘‘We regret that this release may have inadvertently caused distress among the communities we serve.’’
But outcry over the tweet continued after the mea culpa. In a statement, the Anti-Defamation League condemned the FBI for not noting that the documents are ‘‘virulently anti-Semitic.’’
‘‘We have already received reports from many in the American Jewish community who are hurt by the irresponsible way this document was released,’’ the statement said. ‘‘We call on the FBI to correct this mistake now, and do better in the future.’’
