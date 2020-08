■ Correction: Becaue of an editor’s error, a story on the Thursday Comfort Zone page about hiking the highest points in Northeastern states misidentified the climb that lacks sweeping vistas until you reach the peak. It is Mt. Marcy in New York. The Globe regrets the error.

The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.