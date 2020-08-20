Republican push to block controversial Alaskan gold mine gains the White House’s attention

Within moments, Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., joined the two men and made an impassioned case for halting Pebble Mine, which would be the largest one in North America. Situated near Bristol Bay, home to the world’s largest run of sockeye salmon, the project was revived after being nixed by the Obama administration.

As President Trump posed for photos with donors at his eldest son’s Bridgehampton, N.Y., home on Aug. 8, precious metals magnate Andrew Sabin made a hasty pitch to the commander-in-chief: block the huge gold and copper mine his administration is poised to approve within weeks in order to protect Alaska’s sockeye salmon fishery.

‘‘For the three minutes, the president listened attentively to what Don Jr. was saying,’’ Sabin recalled in a phone interview. ‘‘I’ve got the feeling you’re going to see something big happen in the next 30 days on Pebble.’’

This last-minute campaign by a handful of high-profile Republicans — including Vice President Mike Pence’s former chief of staff Nick Ayers, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and Trump Jr. — has prompted the White House to reassess the mine, according to two individuals familiar with the matter.

Both individuals, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said administration officials are now weighing whether to delay granting a key permit to the mine’s sponsor, Pebble Limited Partnership.

The fact that the mine’s future is now in doubt marks an abrupt turn of fortunes, and underscores the freewheeling nature of decision-making in Trump’s White House, as well as the persuasive power of the unofficial lobbying campaign, both public and private, to block the mine.

The US Army Corps of Engineers spent two years analyzing the operation’s potential environmental impact, and concluded late last month that it would have ‘‘no measurable effect’’ on the area’s fish populations. That conclusion cleared the way for issuing a ‘‘record of decision’’ that the mine needs from the federal government.

Chris Wood, Trout Unlimited president, who has worked to marshal Republican opposition to the mine, said the flurry of appeals from members of Trump’s inner circle could prove decisive. Both Trump Jr. and Carlson are members of Trout Unlimited.

Pebble Limited Partnership CEO Tom Collier, however, said he remained optimistic the project would move forward.

‘‘I don’t see that this issue requires presidential involvement, and I don’t see any indication that the president is getting involved,’’ said Collier.