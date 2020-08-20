Trump goes on offensive, ripping Biden and Harris

The president took aim at Senator Kamala Harris of California, the Democratic nominee for vice president, seeking to stoke fear of immigrants by offering a brutal description of a case involving an immigrant in the country without legal permission who was in a jobs program while Harris was the top prosecutor in San Francisco.

“At stake in this election is the survival of our nation, it’s true,” Trump said in a Pennsylvania town not far from where Biden was born. “Because we’re dealing with crazy people on the other side. They’ve gone totally stone-cold crazy.”

WASHINGTON — President Trump unleashed a scorched-earth campaign on Thursday against former Vice President Joe Biden hours before Biden was to accept the Democratic presidential nomination, predicting “mayhem” if his rival won the general election in November.

“As district attorney of San Francisco, Kamala put a drug-dealing illegal alien into a jobs program instead of into prison,” Trump said. “Four months later, the illegal alien robbed a 29-year-old woman, mowed her down with an SUV, fracturing her skull and ruining her life.”

It was a reference to the case of Alexander Izaguirre, an immigrant convicted of selling cocaine in 2008. He was a participant in Back on Track, an initiative spearheaded by Harris that placed young, first-time drug offenders who pleaded guilty to their crimes into a jobs program rather than jail.

Trump’s attack on Harris was an echo of the Willie Horton episode during the 1988 presidential race between Vice President George H.W. Bush and Governor Michael S. Dukakis of Massachusetts. Bush’s campaign and its allies repeatedly invoked Horton — a Black prisoner in Massachusetts who, while released on a furlough program, raped a white woman — to suggest Dukakis was soft on crime.

In July 2008, Izaguirre snatched a woman’s purse and jumped into a car. When the woman jumped onto the car’s hood, the driver slammed on the brakes and the woman was thrown to the sidewalk, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2009.

When she learned of the case, Harris said that year that Izaguirre’s inclusion was a mistake, one that she had fixed by requiring would-be participants to provide “everything from Social Security cards to whatever it is that they can produce” to show that they are in the United States legally.

As the president prepares for the Republican National Convention next week, he has begun to reveal the core of his coming campaign: a highly personal assault on Biden and his running mate.

“These people have gone insane and they are radical left,” Trump said, calling Biden “a puppet of the radical-left movement that seeks to destroy the American way of life.”

Trump said Biden had been at the forefront of a “globalist attack on Pennsylvania voters,” citing the former vice president’s support of trade deals with Mexico, China, South Korea, and “the horrible, ridiculous Paris climate accords.”

“As far as I’m concerned,” Trump asserted, “Joe Biden is no friend of Pennsylvania.”

National security officials slam Trump

Four years after 50 of the nation’s most senior Republican national security officials warned that Donald J. Trump “would be the most reckless president in American history,” they are back with a new letter, declaring his presidency worse than they had imagined and urging voters to support former Vice President Joe Biden.

The new letter lays out a 10-point indictment of Trump’s actions, accusing him of undermining the rule of law, aligning himself with dictators, and engaging “in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.” They also accused him of “spreading misinformation” and “undermining public health experts,” making him “unfit to lead during a national crisis.”

“When we wrote in 2016, we were warning against a vote for Donald Trump, but many of the signatories were not ready to embrace his opponent,” Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state, noted John Bellinger, a former legal adviser at the State Department and National Security Council who was among the authors of the past and current letters. “This is different: Each of the signatories has said he or she will vote for Biden. Signatories are now even more concerned about Trump, and have fewer concerns about Biden.”

Words few from, and about, Harris’s estranged father

In a warm, encyclopedic tribute to her family Wednesday night, as she formally accepted the vice presidential nomination, Senator Kamala Harris skimmed past any discussion of her father, Donald Harris, a Jamaican-born professor of economics at Stanford University.

The reason is common to many of Harris’s generation: She is a child of divorce, raised by a single mother who became her most profound influence.

As Harris has stepped into the national spotlight, Donald Harris, now 81 and long retired from teaching, has remained mostly silent. His only recent comments about her, published on a Jamaican website run by an acquaintance, express a combination of pride in his daughter and bitterness over their estrangement.

He scolded her in a letter, which has since been removed from the site, for joking in an interview that, growing up in a Jamaican family, it was natural that she had smoked marijuana. “Speaking for myself and my immediate Jamaican family, we wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from this travesty,” he wrote.

Donald Harris did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

Despite his low profile in the election cycle, Harris is not an obscure figure. He was the first Black scholar to receive tenure in Stanford’s economics department, and a prominent critic of mainstream economic theory from the left.

The Stanford Daily, reporting in 1976, described him as a “Marxist scholar,” and said there was some opposition to granting him tenure because he was “too charismatic, a pied piper leading students astray from neo-Classical economics.”

