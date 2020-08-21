DeJoy tells senators election mail will be delivered ‘fully and on time’

Testifying before Congress for the first time amid a political firestorm, DeJoy, a major donor to Trump, defended many of the changes put in place as necessary to help the Postal Service get its financial house in order. He acknowledged that the moves have slowed some mail delivery and reiterated that he would suspend his cost-cutting measures until after the election.

WASHINGTON — Louis DeJoy, the embattled postmaster general whose cost-cutting and operational changes have prompted widespread concern about mail-in voting, said Friday he was “extremely highly confident” the Postal Service could facilitate the largest vote-by-mail program in American history and called suggestions that he might intentionally slow ballot delivery to help President Trump “outrageous.”

Advertisement

“There has been no changes to any policies with regard to election mail,” DeJoy said before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs, adding, “The Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail fully and on time.”

Under questioning from Democrats, however, he refused to unwind other steps, like removing hundreds of blue mailboxes and mail sorting machines, that he said were initiated by his predecessors in response to a steady decline in mail volume. He denied knowledge of the machine removal when it first began, telling senators it was “not a critical issue within the Postal Service.”

And he was unable to offer many specifics about how the Postal Service would ensure on-time delivery of ballots, telling Senator Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, that he would be unable to provide a detailed plan by Sunday because it was still being drafted.

DeJoy said he would continue the agency’s practice of prioritizing election mail, regardless of what postage is used, and “deploy processes and procedures that advance any election mail, in some cases ahead of first-class mail.”

Advertisement

As DeJoy testified Friday, a coalition of six states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against him, the Postal Service, and the chair of its board of governors, Robert M. Duncan. The attorneys general allege that DeJoy’s recent changes have resulted in widespread delays that could have a disastrous effect for voting by mail this November. His recent announcement, suspending many new initiatives, did not address several of his changes, the states claim.

Concerns about the ability of Americans to vote by mail during a pandemic have been heightened by Trump, who has criticized the Postal Service as a “joke” and renewed his attack on mail-in voting hours after DeJoy finished assuring lawmakers voting by mail was the Postal Service’s No. 1 priority.

“You’ll have double voting — where they send in a ballot, then they’ll go and vote,” Trump said before a conservative group of supporters in Virginia. “That’s going to be a big problem. They’ll send in their ballot and they’ll vote, too. . . . What are the chances that some states so efficiently run — ‘Oh, gee, you can’t vote, we just got your ballot last night at 7 o’clock.’ I mean think of how ridiculous it is, right?”

DeJoy said he had “never spoken to the president about the Postal Service, other than to congratulate me when I accepted the position.”

But he did not back down from his plans to radically overhaul the postal system, saying he foresees “drastic” changes after the election in November, including rate hikes, changes to service standards in rural America, and a slew of other potential moves that would cut costs but could significantly alter the service the beleaguered Postal Service provides.

Advertisement

The new postmaster general, who has been on the job fewer than 70 days, pushed back on claims that he had cut overtime for mail carriers and he defended attempts to cut down on late and extra delivery trips.

He said agency statistics when he arrived showed that 12 percent of the trips mail carriers made each day were running late and that thousands of extra trips were being made to account for missed mail — performance that he argued would be unacceptable at private delivery services like FedEx.