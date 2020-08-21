Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison without parole

The sentence was expected after DeAngelo reached a plea deal with prosecutors in six California counties in June that required him to plead guilty or admit his guilt in dozens of crimes in exchange for being spared the possibility of the death penalty.

A Sacramento judge sentenced Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, to multiple life sentences Friday, finally bringing to an end to the case of one of the nation’s most prolific and infamous serial predators.

The man known as the Golden State Killer will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for 13 slayings and nearly 50 rapes that terrorized people in California roughly four decades ago.

DeAngelo showed little emotion as the sentence was read by Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael G. Bowman. He sat between his public defenders wearing a white sweatshirt and a surgical mask.

The two-hour sentencing hearing followed three days of chilling testimony from dozens of victims, who described in horrific detail attacks that left them scarred, and robbed them of innocence and loved ones. DeAngelo was alternately described as ‘‘subhuman,’’ a ‘‘sick monster,’’ and a ‘‘horrible man.’’ The daughter of one victim raised her middle finger and told DeAngelo he could go to hell.

DeAngelo’s victims were so numerous the sentencing hearing was staged in a Sacramento State University ballroom to accommodate them and offer social distancing to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. They erupted in applause at various points as prosecutors thanked the judge and denounced DeAngelo.

DeAngelo, who had never publicly addressed his crimes, rose and offered an apology before he was sentenced.

‘‘I’ve listened to all your statements. Each one of them,’’ DeAngelo said. ‘‘And I am really sorry to everyone I’ve hurt.’’

The rapes and killings DeAngelo was convicted of stretched from 1975 to 1986 and spanned such a wide geographical area that authorities initially thought multiple people were responsible. He was alternately known as the ‘‘Visalia Ransacker,’’ ‘‘East Area Rapist,’’ ‘‘Original Nightstalker,’’ and finally the ‘‘Golden State Killer.’’