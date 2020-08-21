Portland clashes rage again outside US immigration building

The officer responded at around 7:30 p.m. to a property damage call from the neighborhood in which a neighbor reported a group of people had thrown a bottle at her car, according to a Gwinnett County police statement. She also told officers one of the group members threatened to assault her 9-year-old child.

Gwinnett County police officer Michael Oxford was placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation into the encounter Tuesday, which was filmed on the front porch of a Loganville home and has since been viewed millions of times on the video-sharing app Tik Tok, news outlets reported.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia police department is investigating an arrest captured on video showing a white officer using a stun gun on a Black woman.

Police said one of the women on the porch at a nearby home matched the description of a suspect in the complaint.

The video showed the officer speaking with another one of the women on the porch, identified by police as Kyndesia Smith, who could be heard saying: “You’re on our property.’’

“We did not call you; I’m not going anywhere,” Smith said.

The officer responded that she was under arrest and grabbed her, later firing a stun gun at her, according to the video. The woman fell into bushes in front of the home screaming as the officer continued to struggle with her in an attempt to place her in handcuffs.

In another video obtained by news outlets, Smith appeared to kick at the officer as he pushed her into the back of a police car.

The police statement alleged the officer gave the woman “several warnings” and told her she would be stunned if she resisted commands.

“The police department takes all use of force seriously,” the statement said, concluding: “An investigation into this incident is being conducted.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Federal buildings in Portland are closed after bomb threat

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made, officials said Friday.

The threat, which was received Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property in Portland, according to two law enforcement officials. A number of federal offices in the area have been closed because of the threat, the officials said. The officials could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the threat is credible, the FBI said in a statement.

The Portland office of the US Bankruptcy Court was closed because of a threat of violence in the area, according to the court’s website. Also closed was the Mark O. Hatfield Federal courthouse, which was the site of weeks of violent protests last month.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Oregon’s largest city nightly since the May police killing of George Floyd and clashed repeatedly with federal agents dispatched to protect the courthouse. A statement on the courthouse website did not say why the building had closed.

Protesters this week have focused their ire on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland.

People in a group of about 100 late Thursday and before dawn Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents, and shined laser lights at them, Portland police said in a statement.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

S.C. athletes urge renaming of site named for Thurmond

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some recent standouts in University of South Carolina athletics are asking the school to change the name of its showpiece fitness center, arguing that the late US senator Strom Thurmond shouldn’t be honored in such a way due to the segregationist views he once held.

The Presidential Commission on University History was set to receive testimony Friday on calls to rename the Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center from such former South Carolina stars as Marcus Lattimore and Moe Brown in football and track and field’s Natasha Hastings.

The Black student athletes are among the signatories to a memo also asking the university to remove from its campuses ‘‘the names of Confederate supporters, racists, misogynists, and those who outright advocated for the subjugation of any person’s life.”

Thurmond died in 2003 at age 100. He represented South Carolina in the US Senate for 48 years, running for president in 1948 as a segregationist “Dixiecrat.” In opposing the 1957 Civil Rights Act, he staged the longest filibuster ever by a single American senator, speaking for a total of 24 hours and 18 minutes.

Not long after his death, a mixed-race woman whose mother was the Black maid to the Thurmonds came forward to say that she was Thurmond’s daughter. Though Thurmond never publicly recognized Essie Mae Washington-Williams as his daughter, his family ultimately acknowledged her claim.

A multitude of buildings and roadways throughout South Carolina also bear Thurmond’s name, and a prominent statue of him is on the State House grounds.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

George Floyd mural defaced at Minn. site where he died

MINNEAPOLIS — Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May.

Someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market, the Star Tribune reported. A Minneapolis police spokesman says the department hasn’t taken any reports about the vandalized mural, however.

Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including in Rochester, Minn.; Long Beach, Calif.; and Portland, Ore.

Floyd, a Black man, died on Memorial Day after four Minneapolis police officers arrested him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the food market. The officers held him down on his stomach in the street while he was handcuffed. A white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes even as Floyd said he could not breathe.

His death sparked global protests against racism and police brutality.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bias cited as Fla. officer is removed from his position

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An internal affairs investigator at a Florida police department has been removed from his post after showing bias in favor of an officer who shot a woman with a rubber bullet during a demonstration, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police Sergeant Jeffrey Newman was removed from the department’s Office of Internal Affairs for creating serious doubt on his ability to independently investigate the shooting of civil rights protester LaToya Ratlieff, according to an Aug. 12 internal department memo cited Friday in media reports.

Ratlieff said Newman told her that he had previously worked with the officer who shot her in the face. She said Newman told her the officer was a good guy and didn’t hurt her intentionally, according to reports.

Ratlieff, 34, was shot in the face with a rubber bullet May 31 while protesting police violence. She was participating in a Black Lives Matters demonstration in downtown Fort Lauderdale that became a confrontation between police and protesters. Ratlieff suffered severe injuries that required 20 stitches and damaged one of her eyes.

ASSOCIATED PRESS