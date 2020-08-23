New conditions on Alaskan mine could delay vast project that Donald Trump Jr. opposes

WASHINGTON — The Army Corps of Engineers will impose new demands for mitigating environmental damage from a vast proposed copper and gold mine in Alaska, potentially delaying approvals for the project beyond the presidential election, three people familiar with the corps’ plans said Saturday.

The corps is expected to send a letter Monday to the developers of the Pebble Mine project, these people said, adding that it will not issue a permit until the company presents plans to protect an area in the surrounding watershed, a critical breeding ground for salmon, equal in size to the acreage that the mine would damage.