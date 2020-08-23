Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Trump’s Arab-Israeli push

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday headed to the Middle East, the first of two senior US officials to travel to the region this week as the Trump administration presses an ambitious Arab-Israeli peace push that President Trump hopes will burnish his foreign policy credentials ahead of November’s election.

Pompeo is traveling to Israel, several Gulf Arab states, and Sudan, and will be away when he is scheduled to speak on Tuesday to the Republican National Convention, which will nominate Trump for a second term. Should Pompeo appear by remote or recorded video, it will break a long tradition of secretaries of state declining to participate in the political nomination process.